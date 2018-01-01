Welcome to Be’er Sheva
Long neglected as a tourist destination, the 'capital of the Negev' is starting to draw visitors thanks to the revitalisation of its old city, whose narrow side streets, grungy and completely ungentrified, are sprinkled with museums and Ottoman-era architecture. Sadly, in 2017 the city's famous Bedouin market closed after 112 years.
Be'er Sheva is southern Israel's principal commercial, industrial, health care, transport and academic hub. Jobs, shops, Soroka Hospital and the famously student-friendly Ben-Gurion University of the Negev are a huge draw for both Jewish and Bedouin Israelis.
Top experiences in Be’er Sheva
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.