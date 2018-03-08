Welcome to Masada
Masada and the Dead Sea Day Trip from Tel Aviv
Your day tour begins with a descent into the Judean desert, a barren wilderness in the heart of the Holy Land. En-route, you will pass the Inn of the Good Samaritan, before ascending by cable car to reach the mountaintop site of Masada. The cliff's remoteness and difficult approach made it a perfect fortress, and it was here that King Herod built two fortified palaces over 2,000 years ago. After exploring the archeological ruins of Masada with your guide, you will continue to the Dead Sea past the Ein Gedi oasis and the ancient settlement of Qumran. Here you'll have the opportunity to view the many caves where approximately 900 parchment documents of religious significance were discovered - the fabled Dead Sea Scrolls. The Dead Sea is the next stop, where you'll have approximately two hours to relax on the mineral beach and enjoy the surreal experience of floating in the salt-rich water, 400m (1,312 ft) below sea level! Don't miss the chance to have a mud bath in the world's richest source of natural salts. You will also have the opportunity to purchase Dead Sea skin care products at duty-free prices from the famous Ahava laboratory.The drive back to Tel Aviv and see the ancient city of Jericho, referred to in the Hebrew Bible as the 'City of Palm Trees,' from the Old Roman road which links Jerusalem and Jericho.Combining ancient and natural wonders, Israel's top day trip is not to be missed!
Masada and the Dead Sea Day Trip from Jerusalem
Tour of Masada-Dead Sea and Qumran from Jerusalem
Together with your qualified, experienced tour guide, depart from Jerusalem in the morning and descend through the Judean Desert, passing by the Inn of the Good Samaritan and the Sea Level marker. As you descend to the shores of the Dead Sea, view the ancient city of Jericho from the road. Stop for a visit at Qumran, where the Dead Sea Scrolls were found in the nearby caves.Drive along the shores of the Dead Sea, passing by the oasis of Ein Gedi en route to Masada. Ascend to the top of the Masada mountain fortress by cable car and walk with your guide around the remains of the ancient synagogue, Roman bathhouses, cisterns and King Herod's winter palace perched on the northern face. Hear the tragic story of the last defenders of the stronghold against the Romans, whose encampments can be seen below.Return by cable car and continue to the Dead Sea shore, where you can relax, cover yourself with black mud and float in the sea at the lowest place on earth. Return to your hotel in Jerusalem at the end of the day.
Full-Day Masada and Dead Sea from Tel Aviv
Your day begins with an early morning pickup from your Tel Aviv hotel. Departing Tel Aviv, your journey takes you through the Judean Hills and on to the Dead Sea, the lowest point on Earth. Stop to visit a Dead Sea cosmetics shop to browse products made from Dead Sea minerals, before continuing the journey south along the shores of the salt lake to Masada. Ascend by cable car and visit the impressive mountaintop fortress that was once home to King Herod. See the remains of the wall, palaces, and synagogue and hear the heroic story of of the Zealots who managed to fend off the Roman army before committing mass suicide. After your historical trip to the fortress, descend by cable car and drive to one of shores of the Dead Sea for the opportunity to float in its mineral-rich water, which many believe contains therapeutic qualities. Enjoy a natural mud bath and the sensation of floating on water. Feeling youthful again, return to to Tel Aviv and conclude your tour with a hotel drop-off.Please note: The trip does not include a visit to Qumran.
Private Tour: Masada and Dead Sea Day Trip from Jerusalem
Start your tour with a pickup from your centrally located hotel or prearranged location in Jerusalem and settle into your private minivan with meet your private driver-guide. Enjoy views of the rugged Judean Desert as you drive south, and feel free to ask your guide to customize your itinerary to suit your interests, perhaps with more time at a particular site.Pass the Inn of the Good Samaritan, the location linked with the biblical parable, and catch views of ancient Jericho as you hear the Old Testament story of its conquest by the Israelite tribes. Then, drive along the Dead Sea to UNESCO-listed Masada, the mountain fortress-palace built by King Herod and later used by Jewish zealots as refuge against Romans in the 1st century BC.After a roughly 1.5-hour journey, arrive at Masada and ride the cable car to the top, viewing the Snake Path, the route climbed by Herod’s builders more than 2,000 years ago, as you go. Explore the ruins as you hear tales of Herod and the zealots who ended a three-year Roman siege by committing mass suicide here. See Herod’s bathhouses and other rooms, and inspect the 1st-century synagogue built by the zealots.Next, pass the oasis of Ein Gedi and catch glimpses of the Qumran Caves, where the 900 or so ancient religious texts known as the Dead Sea Scrolls were discovered in the 1940s.On arrival at the Dead Sea — situated at the lowest point of Earth at 1,312 feet (400 meters) — enjoy a swim in the salt-rich waters to experience the famous floating sensation first hand. Then, if you wish, enjoy a therapeutic mud bath, coating yourself in the revitalizing, mineral-rich clay.When the time comes, return to Jerusalem, where your tour ends with a hotel drop-off.
Masada and Ein Gedi Day Trip from Jerusalem
Start your day with a pickup from your central Jerusalem hotel, and then travel south along the dusty roads of the Judean Desert. Pass the Inn of the Good Samaritan – the setting of one of the New Testament’s most famous parables – and watch the sultry barren hills of the desert give way to the stone towers of Jericho, one of the world’s oldest cities.Continue alongside the shores of the Dead Sea, admiring its serene blue water juxtaposed against the sun-baked desert canyons, and then stop at the cable car station that leads to Masada. The UNESCO World Heritage site is home to the ruins of King Herod’s ancient fortress, a palace complex that later became a besieged Jewish stronghold against a bloody Roman invasion.Hop inside the cable car and ride to the mountain’s flat-topped summit while gazing down over Snake, a winding walkway that leads to the top. Explore Masada’s excavations with your guide, discovering ruined stone houses, bathhouses and a 1st-century synagogue and more. After learning about the site during the days of King Herod and during the Roman attack of 73 AD, return down the mountain by cable car.Enjoy a quick break for lunch at a cafe at the base station (own expense), and then travel through the desert to Ein Gedi, a tropical nature reserve where you’ll spend your afternoon. Pay your entrance fee, and then head inside for a walk, following the streams that trickle past waterfalls, lush tropical foliage and rare birdlife. The oasis is said to have been the place where King David once hid from Kind Saul, and your guide will recount biblical stories from the site as you walk.After exploring Ein Gedi, return to your coach and travel back to Jerusalem, passing the Qumran Caves where ancient biblical scrolls have been found. Your day trip then finishes at your central Jerusalem hotel.