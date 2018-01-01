Welcome to Westport
Westport is Mayo's nightlife hub, and its central location makes it a convenient and enjoyable base for exploring the county.
Westport activities
The Sheefrey Pass Bike Tour
This tour takes you to the top of a dramatic mountain road (made easy on our Kalkhoff electric bikes!). You'll then picnic at the top in ancient woodlands with breathtaking views.Then it's downhill all the way through a stunning natural valley and on to Ireland's only fjord, Killary Harbour. Here we can catch a boat to sample some locally-farmed mussels with Simon and Kate and take in the dramatic scenery of the mountains plunging into the sea, maybe wave at passing dolphins, otter, salmon or other wildlife along the way. You can opt for a kayak or local seaweed bath massage before heading home. Had too much fun, food or Guinness to cycle home? Relax, we'll drive. This trip is for making memories and taking home more than just pictures. For those who tried the Bangor Trail last year and raved about it, this is every bit as good!
Bangor Trail - Electric Bike Tour
This off-the-beaten-track tour for the more adventurous lets you find your own secluded beach, waterfall or secret place in a thousand square kilometres of open space just for you. You can enjoy some of Europe's rarest fauna, birds and wildlife in Ireland’s rarest wetlands and dunes. Why not try kayaking in a secluded bay overlooked by Grainuaile’s - the Pirate Queen’s - castle? Or cycle through ancient Atlantic oak woods or simply lie back on a picnic blanket and watch the sky and wonderful light change. Whether its your first or tenth time to Mayo, this is an adventure you won't forget, at your own pace and time. Our guides will be around to help with invaluable local knowledge of hidden secrets stories and information, but ultimately it's your adventure. Go explore, and leave only tracks.
Horse Riding Experience
Upon arrival you will be asked to register and will then be provided with a riding hat and boots for the ride. After an introduction to the basics of horse riding your guide will take you on a gentle tour of the local countryside or should the weather be unsuitable there is an indoor arena on site where you will have the opportunity to learn more about riding and improve your skills. The more experienced rider can also enjoy riding on our canter track. This activity usually lasts one hour although we recommend that you allow an hour and a half for registration before you ride and saying goodbye to your new equine friend after your ride.
Westport House and Gardens Admission Ticket
From the moment you step into the Front Hall with its breath-taking barrel vaulted ceiling and soft, rose coloured hues, the magnitude of the home’s historical and architectural significance becomes clear.The majestic Sicilian marble staircase, made by Italian workmen and imported specially for Westport House by George (3rd Marquess of Sligo) in 1858 beholds the mythological Angel of Welcome centrepiece, where family tradition was to shake the angel’s hand upon returning from trips or visiting. Waterford cut glass chandeliers, marble open fireplaces, bog oak furnishings and an exquisite hand painted 19th century ceiling featuring soft, wispy clouds in a periwinkle blue sky are just some of the lavish interiors on display. The intriguing Chinese Room on the first floor features a delicately hand painted wallpaper known as the Willow Pattern Story, depicting the tragic love story of a young Chinese maiden in one large, continuous painting. Explore Westport House a little further to uncover even more of the fascinating relics of more than 300 years of Irish history including the 1850’s stained glass doors in the south corridor depicting the family crest, a bog oak bowl with a silver filigree lid resting on a silver potato ‘ring’ (unique to the West of Ireland) in the small dining room, and a magnificent collection of family portraits and local landscapes by artists such as James Arthur O’Connor, Chalon, Barret, Gibson, Opie, Brooks and Lavery.The grounds surrounding Westport House are an eclectic fusion of natural wonders, architectural grandeur and fascinating antiquities. The vast expanse of Clew Bay, the Atlantic Ocean and Ireland’s holy mountain Croagh Patrick in the distance provide an idyllic backdrop to the Estate’s tumbling waterfalls, terraces, promenades and lofty ancient oaks. Whispers of the past are evident at each turn from the large soup pots used to feed the hungry during the Great Famine, a Spanish Armada cannon and the 3000 year old Greek sarcophagus brought back from Howe Peter’s excavations at Mycenae in Greece. Proud and graceful, a bronze casting of Grace O’Malley is a highlight amongst the grounds’ features, one of only two likenesses of the great Pirate Queen.