Giant's Causeway, Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge Tour from Dublin
Meet your guide in central Dublin start your day. To break up the drive on the way to the Dark Hedges, we will stop at a service station so you can get some coffee or breakfast. The first stop, the Dark Hedges, will be a 15-minute stop. The Dark Hedges were planted 270 years ago by the Stuart family as a driveway to their mansion Gracehill Manor. It is now the most photographed natural phenomenon in Northern Ireland. Next, you will make a quick 5-minute photo stop at arguably some of the most picturesque ruins in all of Ireland, Dunluce Castle. This is the type of location that makes even a picture taken on your smartphone look like a pictures taken by a professional. Then you'll get to experience the beautiful location of Giant's Causeway for at least 1.5 hours. This must see World Heritage Site is Northern Ireland's most popular visitor attraction, and for good reason. Magnificent seascape and of course the awe-inspiring hexagonal/polygonal stone columns that form the legendary Causeway itself, some of which reach 40 feet (12 meters) into the air. The Giant’s Causeway was declared a World Heritage Site in 1986. Here you can have a sit down lunch if you prefer. The extra lunch stop time is added into the Causeway stop. The next stop is Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge. When the Rope Bridge is open, you will be able to cross it without paying anything extra. CarrickaRede is an abandoned fishing island located just a few miles from the Giant’s Causeway. This 90ft deep, 60ft wide (27m deep, 18m wide) chasm is traversed by a traditionally built rope bridge which rewards the daring visitor with arguably the best views in the country. Spend approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes there. You then get back on the coastal route and go through beautiful coastal towns like Ballycastle and Cushendun where you will enjoy fantastic view of islands just off the coast like Sheep Island, Rathlin Island or maybe even a glimpse of Scotland. After that, you will stop for 20 minutes at the closest point between Ireland and Scotland, Cushendun, which is also the last stop before returning to Belfast. The guide will tell you the story of the statue of Johann the Goat. Another unique part of the tour will be going across the Glens of Antrim with amazing panoramic views, instead of driving around them, on the way back to Belfast. Last stop of the day is Belfast. You will spend approximately 45 minutes here. Belfast has a very compact city center as a legacy of the Troubles, also known internationally as the Northern Ireland conflict. Visit the Crown bar, Big Fish, Albert’s Clock and many more attractions in the city centre while you do some shopping or buy snacks for your way back to Dublin. You will return to Dublin at approximately 7:30pm/ 8:30pm
Game of Thrones, Westeros, and Giant's Causeway from Belfast
The first stop will be Carncastle (Nights Watch Beheading). It was here on the windswept Antrim Plateau that Game of Thrones kicked off in dramatic fashion with Ned Stark beheading the Night’s Watch deserter, witnessed by Jon Snow, Theon Greyjoy, and the Stark brothers Robb and Bran; and where Catelyn captures Tyrion Lannister whom she suspects of trying to kill her son. When Bran, Rickon, Osha, and Hodor head north to The Wall it is also from the land above Cairncastle that they take a last look back at Winterfell. The second stop will be Cushendun Caves (birth to the shadow baby). The Caves at Cushendun were formed over a period of 400 million years and extreme weather conditions in Ireland. They are found just beyond the beautiful coastal village of Cushendun and we access them by foot next to the Bay Hotel and Cave House.There will then be a comfort break at Carnlough.The tour will then go to Larrybane, Carrick-a-Rede (Storm’s End). Located along the stunning North Coast close to Carrick-Rede Rope Bridge, this area is exceptional in is natural beauty. Larrybane headland, which once stretched out towards Sheep Island and had a promontory fort on the top dating to 800AD, had large caves underneath which once served as home to boat builders and a safe resting place from winter storms. Despite having been quarried in the 1950′s this quarry is still worth a visit for its exceptional views. Fans will recognize this location as Storm’s End.The next stop will be Ballintoy Harbour (The Iron Islands). As you come over the Knocksoghey Brae from Ballycastle or in from Whitepark Bay you are greeted by spectacular views, each one featuring Ballintoy Church. This stunning seaside location has been used for exterior Pyke shots and as the Iron Islands.After Ballintoy Harbour the tour will make its way to the Giant's Causeway. The 'Game of Thrones' itinerary is a great way to discover some key filming locations of the show along the stunning Causeway Coast of Northern Ireland. Plotting a path through the scenic splendor of the Seven Kingdoms, it takes you to where so many of the pivotal scenes were shot. The Game of Thrones itinerary not only brings to life the drama of the series, but also provides a front row seat at locations steeped in local myth and legend, where ancient warriors walked long before leading men. Thus, no tour would be complete without a stop at the Giants Causeway! The last stop for the day is The Dark Hedges. This beautiful avenue of beech trees has been used as the location for the Kingsroad in the hit show. It was planted by the Stuart family in the eighteenth century and intended as a compelling landscape feature to impress visitors as they approached the entrance to their Georgian mansion, Gracehill House. Two centuries later, the Dark Hedges remain a magnificent sight and have become one of the most photographed natural phenomena in Northern Ireland.
Giant's Causeway, 'Game of Thrones' 2-Day Tour from Dublin
Day 1: Dublin – BelfastMake your own way to Connolly station in Dublin to meet your host and board your train to Belfast. Sit back, and enjoy the scenic ride along the eastern coast of Ireland. As you travel, listen to your host share fascinating details about the areas you pass by.On arrival in Belfast, receive a ticket to the Titanic Belfast visitor center and a hop-on hop-off bus pass. With the rest of the day free to spend at your leisure, the hop-on hop-off bus allows you to travel easily between Belfast’s top sights. Board your bus from any of the stops, and listen to the live or recorded commentary as you travel through the city, hopping on and off at your leisure. See the Itinerary for a list of stops.Perhaps hop off in the Titanic Quarter to redeem your Titanic Belfast ticket. See the dock where the cruise ship was built and wander around a reconstruction of some of the Titanic’s rooms. You can visit the Peace Wall, and leave your thoughts alongside those of the Dalai Lama, Justin Bieber, and Bill Clinton.After exploring the city, check into your 4-star hotel in the city center.Overnight: 4-star Europa Hotel or Fitzwilliam Hotel in BelfastDay 2: Belfast – Game of Thrones filming locations – Giant’s Causeway (B)Enjoy breakfast in your hotel, then travel by coach along the Causeway Coastal Route to begin your tour of sites from the TV show, Game of Thrones. As you travel, listen to your guide talk about the series that was adapted from George Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels.Stop in the town of Cushendun to visit the caves where Melisandre of Asshai gave birth to her shadow baby. Hear tales of the power struggles and trysts between the noble families of Westeros, and learn about the exploits of King Joffrey Baratheon.Then continue on to Ballycastle to see where Varys was born as a slave in the Free Cities, and travel to the Dark Hedges. With its archway of intertwined trees, the road is one of Northern Ireland’s most photographed locations and the place where Arya Stark dressed as a boy to escape from King’s Landing.Head to the Fullerton Arms in Ballintoy for a pub lunch (own expense) before traveling to Larrybane where several major scenes were filmed.Your final stop is the UNESCO-listed Giant’s Causeway. While it hasn’t been used in Game of Thrones, it's one of the Causeway Coast’s must-see sights. The captivating natural wonder consists of hexagonal rock columns that mysteriously fit together. Hop across the stones and hear myths surrounding them from your guide.After exploring Giant’s Causeway, board your coach and travel back to Belfast to catch your return train to Dublin.
Game of Thrones Tour from Belfast with Giant's Causeway
Leaving central Belfast in the morning, the first official stop is the Dark Hedges (around 10 minutes), known as the location where Arya Stark made her escape down The Kings Road. Journey down the tunnel-like avenue of intertwined beech trees, and spend about 10 to 15 minutes at the site where Ayra Stark dressed as a boy to escape from King’s Landing. Do a quick stop for pictures at Dunluce Castle (around 5 minutes), said to be the inspiration for Harrenhal Castle. Stop at the Giant's Causeway (around 1 hour 30 minutes). Explore this UNESCO World Heritage Site with ample time for discovery. Continue to the Giant's Causeway to enjoy around 1.5 hours exploring the 40,000 interlocking hexagonal stone columns on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean. Explore the place and hear the legend of Finn McCool. The Causeway consists of 40,000 hexagonal basalt columns formed during a volcanic eruption 60 million years ago. Travel to Larrybane (around 10 15 minutes), where Brianne of Tarth and Ser Loras Tyrell crossed swords in Game of Thrones. It was also the location for Renly's Camp and where, in the last season, the 2 Greyjoys discussed who should become the new leader of Iron Islands. Get around 10 to 15 minutes to appreciate its peace and beauty. Onward to Ballintoy Harbour (around 40 minutes) to enjoy one of our favourite filming locations on this tour. Experience the scene where Theon comes home for the first time. Your guide will show you where Theon was baptized in front of Balon and Yara, and where Euron was drowned and crowned to be king. Enjoy around 40 minutes to take in the views and reflect on all the magic and mystery of Game of Thrones. We will then take you back to the Causeway coastal route. Enjoy the beautiful view of islands just off the coast like Rathlin Island, Sheep Island or even Scotland on a nice day. Last but definitely not least, are the caves in Cushendun (around 20 minutes). This is where Ser Davos Seaworth brought Melisandre to give birth to the baby assassin who killed Renly Baratheon. After this stop, we will drive through the Glens of Antrim to go back to Belfast.
Giants Causeway and Game of Thrones Sites Tour from Belfast
Leaving central Belfast in the morning and taking the Causeway Coastal Route from the capital of Northern Ireland, get the chance to enjoy the most spectacular views Northern Ireland has to offer. The first official stop is The Dark Hedges (around 10 minutes), known as the location where Arya Stark makes her escape down The Kings Road.Do a quick stop for pictures at Dunluce Castle (around 5 minutes).Stop at the Giant's Causeway (around 1 hour 30 minutes). Explore this UNESCO World Heritage Site with ample time for discovery.Travel to Larrybane (around 10 - 15 minutes).Onward to Ballintoy Harbour (around 40 minutes) to enjoy one of the favorite filming locations on this tour. Experience the scene where Theon comes home for the first time. Last but definitely not least, are the caves in Cushendun (around 20 minutes), to visit the cave. Arriving back in Belfast between 5:30 and 6 pm
Full Day Giants Causeway Tour From Belfast
This tour will give you a well rounded experience of Northern Ireland, experiencing all the sites and learning about the folklore, history and local legends. After departing from Belfast, you will be taken to the Dark Hedges. Very well known to Game of Thrones fans and amateur photographers alike. This amazing avenue of trees has been the most photographed natural phenomenon in Northern Ireland.Next, there will be a stop at Dunluce Castle, one of the most beautiful castle ruins in Ireland and well worth the stop. Afterward, You will head to Giant's Causeway. This UNESCO World Heritage site's landscape was formed over 60 million years ago during a volcanic eruption. The legend of Finn McCool gives another explanation for this breathtakingly unique landscape. The next stop of the day will be at the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge. Here, you will have the chance to dare and cross the rope bridge in person (bridge will be closed when weather is bad). This 100ft high rope bridge will get the adrenaline pumping. As the bridge is located in a nature reserve, you will have fantastic views of the scenery as far as the eye can see as you cross the bridge. You will then follow the coastal route through Ballycastle to Cushendun. This small "Cornish style" village is also a natural heritage and conservation site, with the best views of Scotland anywhere in Ireland. After following the coastal route to Cushendun, you will turn back inland and follow the road over the Glens of Antrim with stunning views over Cushendun and the Irish sea. At the end of the day, you will board your vehicle back to Belfast, arriving between 5:30 and 6pm.