Game of Thrones, Westeros, and Giant's Causeway from Belfast

The first stop will be Carncastle (Nights Watch Beheading). It was here on the windswept Antrim Plateau that Game of Thrones kicked off in dramatic fashion with Ned Stark beheading the Night’s Watch deserter, witnessed by Jon Snow, Theon Greyjoy, and the Stark brothers Robb and Bran; and where Catelyn captures Tyrion Lannister whom she suspects of trying to kill her son. When Bran, Rickon, Osha, and Hodor head north to The Wall it is also from the land above Cairncastle that they take a last look back at Winterfell. The second stop will be Cushendun Caves (birth to the shadow baby). The Caves at Cushendun were formed over a period of 400 million years and extreme weather conditions in Ireland. They are found just beyond the beautiful coastal village of Cushendun and we access them by foot next to the Bay Hotel and Cave House.There will then be a comfort break at Carnlough.The tour will then go to Larrybane, Carrick-a-Rede (Storm’s End). Located along the stunning North Coast close to Carrick-Rede Rope Bridge, this area is exceptional in is natural beauty. Larrybane headland, which once stretched out towards Sheep Island and had a promontory fort on the top dating to 800AD, had large caves underneath which once served as home to boat builders and a safe resting place from winter storms. Despite having been quarried in the 1950′s this quarry is still worth a visit for its exceptional views. Fans will recognize this location as Storm’s End.The next stop will be Ballintoy Harbour (The Iron Islands). As you come over the Knocksoghey Brae from Ballycastle or in from Whitepark Bay you are greeted by spectacular views, each one featuring Ballintoy Church. This stunning seaside location has been used for exterior Pyke shots and as the Iron Islands.After Ballintoy Harbour the tour will make its way to the Giant's Causeway. The 'Game of Thrones' itinerary is a great way to discover some key filming locations of the show along the stunning Causeway Coast of Northern Ireland. Plotting a path through the scenic splendor of the Seven Kingdoms, it takes you to where so many of the pivotal scenes were shot. The Game of Thrones itinerary not only brings to life the drama of the series, but also provides a front row seat at locations steeped in local myth and legend, where ancient warriors walked long before leading men. Thus, no tour would be complete without a stop at the Giants Causeway! The last stop for the day is The Dark Hedges. This beautiful avenue of beech trees has been used as the location for the Kingsroad in the hit show. It was planted by the Stuart family in the eighteenth century and intended as a compelling landscape feature to impress visitors as they approached the entrance to their Georgian mansion, Gracehill House. Two centuries later, the Dark Hedges remain a magnificent sight and have become one of the most photographed natural phenomena in Northern Ireland.