CRUISE BELFAST-GIANTS CAUSEWAY FULL DAY TOUR

Duration 7 hours Tour duration 7 hours and will take over 1 hour to first location. But your guide will tell you about our emerald green beautiful countryside and local myths and legends.You will also visit Game of thrones locations that have been renamed our favourite attractions for the show. .Example KINGS ROAD (Game of thrones) but really is the Dark hedges.Dark Hedges (King’s Road) This is a spectacular photo opportunity of beech Trees planted over 200 years ago and the famous Game of thrones location where Ayra Stark flees King’s Landing.Bushmills Distillery Bushmills Distillery founded 1608 photo opportunity and a chance to buy a bottle of this famous Whiskey and taste a free nip of it’s 12 malt only bought at Bushmills. Please the distillery doesn’t open until 12 o’clock on Sundays. Tour of distillery can be offered for £12 per person but will take up a lot of your tour duration time only for non cruise ship passengers as waiting time can take up to 45 mins and tour last 1 hourDunluce Castle (House of Greyjoy in Game of Thrones) Dunluce Castle built in the late middle ages and rebuilt in the 17th century invaded by the English & Scottish. Pyke Castle has been used in several seasons of the HBO drama Game of Thrones. .Giants Causeway he Highlight of your tour, Giants Causeway stones. 30,000 interlocking basalt columns formed by an ancient volcanic eruption. Please note that you have the opportunity to enter the visitor centre at £9 per person but you also have the option of using the public pathway which is totally free. There is a shuttle bus service for the 1km distance from the visitor centre to the causeway centre to the causeway which costs £2. White Park Bay A Beautiful scenic beach at the very tip of Ireland and the closest country from here would be Iceland which is 800 miles away. Ballintoy Harbour (Lordsport / Stormlands in Game of Thrones) Ballingtoy Harbour was built to export Lime around the world. The harbour was used as Lordsport for Theo Greyjoy is baptised and also features in season 6 of the epic Game of Thrones Drama.Carrick-a-rede Rope Bridge (Renly Baratheon’s Camp) Renly Baratheon’s camp and also featured in Vanity Fair Photo shoot for Game of Thrones. shadow baby murders Renly. Heavily featured in season 6 also. Carrick-a-rede rope bridge was used by fishermen for over 100 years to catch salmon and gain access to the island. Not for the faint hearted as steep steps all the way down the 1 km walk. The bridge is 20 metres long and 98 ft high and costs £5.50 per person to cross. Please note on a cruises ship day the wait can take over 1 hour and 30 mins. We recommend a vantage point to take a beautiful photograph of the bridge.