CRUISE BELFAST-GIANTS CAUSEWAY FULL DAY TOUR
Duration 7 hours Tour duration 7 hours and will take over 1 hour to first location. But your guide will tell you about our emerald green beautiful countryside and local myths and legends.You will also visit Game of thrones locations that have been renamed our favourite attractions for the show. .Example KINGS ROAD (Game of thrones) but really is the Dark hedges.Dark Hedges (King’s Road) This is a spectacular photo opportunity of beech Trees planted over 200 years ago and the famous Game of thrones location where Ayra Stark flees King’s Landing.Bushmills Distillery Bushmills Distillery founded 1608 photo opportunity and a chance to buy a bottle of this famous Whiskey and taste a free nip of it’s 12 malt only bought at Bushmills. Please the distillery doesn’t open until 12 o’clock on Sundays. Tour of distillery can be offered for £12 per person but will take up a lot of your tour duration time only for non cruise ship passengers as waiting time can take up to 45 mins and tour last 1 hourDunluce Castle (House of Greyjoy in Game of Thrones) Dunluce Castle built in the late middle ages and rebuilt in the 17th century invaded by the English & Scottish. Pyke Castle has been used in several seasons of the HBO drama Game of Thrones. .Giants Causeway he Highlight of your tour, Giants Causeway stones. 30,000 interlocking basalt columns formed by an ancient volcanic eruption. Please note that you have the opportunity to enter the visitor centre at £9 per person but you also have the option of using the public pathway which is totally free. There is a shuttle bus service for the 1km distance from the visitor centre to the causeway centre to the causeway which costs £2. White Park Bay A Beautiful scenic beach at the very tip of Ireland and the closest country from here would be Iceland which is 800 miles away. Ballintoy Harbour (Lordsport / Stormlands in Game of Thrones) Ballingtoy Harbour was built to export Lime around the world. The harbour was used as Lordsport for Theo Greyjoy is baptised and also features in season 6 of the epic Game of Thrones Drama.Carrick-a-rede Rope Bridge (Renly Baratheon’s Camp) Renly Baratheon’s camp and also featured in Vanity Fair Photo shoot for Game of Thrones. shadow baby murders Renly. Heavily featured in season 6 also. Carrick-a-rede rope bridge was used by fishermen for over 100 years to catch salmon and gain access to the island. Not for the faint hearted as steep steps all the way down the 1 km walk. The bridge is 20 metres long and 98 ft high and costs £5.50 per person to cross. Please note on a cruises ship day the wait can take over 1 hour and 30 mins. We recommend a vantage point to take a beautiful photograph of the bridge.
Bushmills Food Tour including Tastings
Meet at the Bushmills Visitor Centre at 10am, opposite the Co-operative supermarket. The Bushmills Food Tour offers local, award winning food & drink in an often overlooked, pretty little village beside the Giant’s Causeway. Join our enthusiastic guide and take a stroll around Bushmills, going into 6 unique venues and being introduced to the passionate people who catch, grow, make and bake our truly delicious local food.What sets Irish Feasts’ food experience apart is that we don't just walk round villages, breathing in the local air, pointing out little oddities you might not otherwise notice - our guides are foodie fanatics, historical nerds and completely unique story tellers! We put the past, present and future of food and drink in Ireland on your plate and encourage you to enjoy every last bite. Not that most of our guests need much encouragement!Hear about local foods from the producers, chefs and shop owners themselves delve into the history and culture reflecting our coastline, countryside and love of a ‘good feed’. Then indulge in everything from goat bacon to hot toddy scones with drunken jam, from hot-smoked salmon on local wheaten bread to mouth watering, high class patisserie, from a pot of tea to a glass of whiskey, from a local ‘poke of chips’ to a taster meal with one of the best chefs in Ireland! The one rule of Irish Feast is - come hungry!Remember the Irish proverb: Laughter is brightest where food is served best. At Irish Feast, we serve the best of local foods in the most wonderful of places - your laughter will be the brightest of all.