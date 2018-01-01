Wicklow's Historic Gaol Day Tour

Wicklow’s Historic Gaol presents a dynamic visitor experience, complete with state-of-the-art audio visual enhancements. Designed to engage all the senses, visitors will step back in time as they journey through the original prison cells and experience a new era of life in Gaol as they move through the building. Descend into the dungeon and see the torture methods; climb aboard the replica transportation ship for an agonizing journey to Van Diemens Land; wander through the cells and meet the notorious protagonists of the 1798 rebellion and experience the overcrowding of the famine era, ascend into the Irish War of Independence and Civil War when Wicklow Gaol finally closed its doors as a prison for good. But not all of the prisoners left! Learn why Wicklow Gaol is world-renowned as Ireland’s most haunted building… The experience also includes audio handsets in four languages, interactive points for children and a genealogy centre for visitors. The spectacular newly refurbished Wicklow’s Historic Gaol is open to visitors seven days a week. The Gaol Café serves a selection of hot and cold dishes, teas, coffees and baked goods throughout the day.