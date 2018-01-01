Wicklow Mountains, Avoca and Glendalough Rail Tour from Dublin

Departing from Dublin Connolly Station, you'll travel by train (snack bar onboard) to village of Rathdrum, incorporating a journey into the heart of County Wicklow. Taking a stunning scenic coastal route you'll pass the magnificent Killiney Bay, a must-see Irish beauty-spot framed by the Great Sugar Loaf Mountain, and the sriking Bray Head hill. From here, your train tour swings inland to the mountains of County Wicklow, where you'll experience the 'Garden of Ireland' at its best!On arrival at the village of Rathdrum, you'll join the coach for a journey through the Vale of Avoca. In the lovely village of Avoca (where the BBC series Ballykissangel was filmed) you can see famous Avoca wool-weavers at work and spend time at leisure.Continue to the ancient monastic settlement at stunning Glendalough before rejoining the train for the scenic return journey to Dublin Connolly Station, conveniently arriving in the late afternoon.