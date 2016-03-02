Glendalough and Powerscourt Gardens Day Tour

Board this Glendalough & Powerscourt Gardens tour in the heart of Dublin City Centre. Passengers can also join the tour by availing of the Dublin Sightseeing hotel shuttle service. The hotel shuttle service includes accommodation providers in Lansdowne Road, Ballsbridge, Sandymount, St. Stephens Green and the Croke Park Hotel. This Glendalough and Powerscourt Gardens tour takes place in a double-decker bus to allow the best possible experience of the beautiful scenery en route. Departing from Dublin City Centre, the tour takes in the beautifully developed Docklands area of Dublin City, before travelling along the great sweep of Dublin Bay, passing by Beach Road at Sandymount. The tour then travels inland, climbing the beautiful Wicklow Mountains, and continues to the enchanting old-world village of Enniskerry, home to Powerscourt Estate and Gardens. Powerscourt, in its spectacular mountain setting, is among the finest in Europe. Here, you will have time to explore the stunning gardens, which has been voted by National Geographic No.3 in its Top 10 Gardens in the World. You will also see the world renowned Italian and Japanese Gardens, or visit the poignant Pet’s Cemetery. Passengers on the tour can then explore the highlights of Glendalough with a one hour visit to this monastic settlement, which was founded by St. Kevin in the 6th century. Glendalough is an area steeped in both natural beauty and historical significance and is among the top attractions in Ireland.On returning to Dublin, the tour will pass through even more gorgeous landscapes and the ever changing scenery of the Wicklow and Dublin Mountains.Passengers can avail of one free loop of the Hop-on Hop-off city tour on the same day as they have taken the tour, and a Dublin Highlights and Hidden Corners walking tour.