Welcome to Ring Peninsula

Just 15 minutes' drive from Dungarvan, the Ring Peninsula (An Rinn, meaning 'the headland') is one of Ireland's best-known Gaeltacht (Irish speaking) areas. En route, views across Dungarvan Bay to the Monavullagh Mountains and the cliffs of the Copper Coast drift away to the northeast. You could easily spend a day exploring quiet country lanes here, with the promise of a hidden beach or fine old pub around the next corner, or hiking out to enjoy the panorama from Helvick Head.