Welcome to Lismore

The quiet, elegant town of Lismore on the River Blackwater was once the location of a great monastic university founded in the 7th century, frequented by statespeople and luminaries from all over Europe. Prince John of England built the first castle here in 1182, and in the 17th century the estate belonged for a while to the family of Robert Boyle, the father of modern chemistry, before passing through marriage to the dukes of Devonshire.

Read More