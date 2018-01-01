Welcome to Tipperary Town

Tipperary (Tiobrad Árann) has a storied name, largely due to the WWI song. And indeed, you may find it a long way to Tipperary as the N24 and a web of regional roads converge on the centre (there's no bypass) and traffic often moves at the same speed as the armies at the Somme.

'Tipp town' itself is a bit sad and run-down, and has no real sights; there's no need to detour here, though you may pass through on your way to the Glen of Aherlow.

