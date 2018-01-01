Spread along the banks of the broad River Suir, Clonmel (Cluain Meala; 'Meadows of Honey') is Tipperary's largest and busiest town.

Laurence Sterne (1713–68), author of A Sentimental Journey and The Life and Opinions of Tristram Shandy, Gentleman was a native of the town. However, the commercial cheerleader for Clonmel was Italian-born Charles Bianconi (1786–1875), who, at the precocious age of 16, was sent to Ireland by his father in an attempt to break his liaison with a woman. Bianconi later channelled all his frustrated passion into setting up a coach service between Clonmel and Cahir; his company quickly grew to become a nationwide passenger and mail carrier. For putting Clonmel on the map, Bianconi was twice elected mayor.

The East Munster Way walking route passes through Clonmel.

Directly south of Clonmel, over the border in County Waterford, are the Comeragh Mountains. There's a scenic driving route south to Ballymacarbry and the Nire Valley on the R671 road.

