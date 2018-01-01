Welcome to Birr
Birr is one of the umissable towns in the Midlands. Elegant Georgian buildings with candy-coloured facades are overlooked by a grande dame of a castle. There is excellent accommodation, as well as spirited nightlife. Despite its appeal, Birr remains off the beaten track and you can enjoy its delights without jostling with the crowds.
