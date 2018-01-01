Welcome to County Offaly

Beyond the magnificent ecclesiastical remains of Clonmacnoise, the green and watery county of Offaly doesn't feature on many tourist itineraries, which is a great shame as it deserves far greater attention. Steeped in history with plentiful castle remains and the atmospheric and very handsome town of Birr, Offaly also offers vast swaths of bogland (most accessible at the Clara Bog Nature Reserve), recognised internationally for their watery and fertile habitat of plant and animal life, as well as prime fishing and water sports on the River Shannon and the Grand Canal. There's also the tremendous river fort at Shannonbridge, abbey ruins to explore and other ecclesiastical treasures.

