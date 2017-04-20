Ireland's smallest county (hence its moniker, the Wee County) prospered greatly during the Celtic Tiger era thanks to its proximity to Dublin, and is slowly but steadily recovering from the subsequent economic crash.

In the 5th and 6th centuries, Louth was at the centre of ecclesiastical Ireland, with wealthy religious communities at the monastery at Monasterboice and the Cistercian abbey at Mellifont. The 12th-century Norman invaders were responsible for the development of Dundalk and the two towns on opposite banks of the Boyne that united in 1412 to become what is now Drogheda, the county's largest town.

In the north, the picturesque Cooley Peninsula is separated from County Armagh, Northern Ireland, by the waters of Carlingford Lough.

While Louth can easily be covered as a day trip from Dublin, you'll get more from your visit by spending some time exploring the county.

