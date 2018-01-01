Welcome to Thomastown
Named after 14th-century Welsh mercenary Thomas de Cantwell, who became a local lord, Thomastown retains some fragments of its medieval town walls. Down by the bridge over the River Nore (built in 1792) you can find Mullin's Castle, the most prominent survivor of no fewer than 14 towers that once stood along the town perimeter. There's good trout fishing here; get a permit at Simon Treacy Hardware, just along from the bridge.
Like the rest of Kilkenny, the area has a vibrant craft scene – look out for Clay Creations, displaying the quixotic ceramics and sculptures of local artist Brid Lyons.
