Welcome to Thomastown

Named after 14th-century Welsh mercenary Thomas de Cantwell, who became a local lord, Thomastown retains some fragments of its medieval town walls. Down by the bridge over the River Nore (built in 1792) you can find Mullin's Castle, the most prominent survivor of no fewer than 14 towers that once stood along the town perimeter. There's good trout fishing here; get a permit at Simon Treacy Hardware, just along from the bridge.

Read More

Like the rest of Kilkenny, the area has a vibrant craft scene – look out for Clay Creations, displaying the quixotic ceramics and sculptures of local artist Brid Lyons.

Read Less

Top experiences in Thomastown

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $32.49

Image for