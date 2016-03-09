Welcome to County Kilkenny
The county too is a delight, a place of rolling hills where you'll soon run out of adjectives for shades of green. Tiny roads navigate the valleys alongside trout-filled rivers, moss-covered stone walls and relics of centuries of Irish religious history. Shamrock-cute Inistioge village may be star of many a movie but it is the real deal, as are country towns such as Graiguenamanagh, Bennettsbridge and Thomastown. It's no surprise that so many artists and craftspeople have set up shop here.
Much of the county is easily visited on a day trip from the city, but you'll need your own wheels, as public transport is limited.
Kilkenny Smithwick's Experience Admission and Ale Tasting
Make your own way to Smithwick’s Experience Kilkenny, roughly 1.5 hours from Dublin by car, at a time suited to you. Located in an old Victorian brewing building in Kilkenny City, the Smithwick’s Experience offers a fully interactive, multi-sensory journey through Smithwick’s history. On arrival, join one of the guided tours — which run regularly throughout the day and last approximately an hour — and trace the evolution of Ireland’s oldest beer brand, from its medieval origins right up to present day. Holograms, Franciscan monks and living portraits of John Smithwick and his family guide you through the tour. Discover how the Smithwick’s story dates back to the 1200s, when monks settled at St Francis Abbey, which functioned as a brewery for more than 300 years. Then, hear about the arrival of the Smithwick family in the 18th century. You’ll also learn more about the brewing process itself and have the chance to experience the texture, tastes and smells of the materials that go into creating the perfect pint of Smithwick’s ale. Finish your tour with a carefully poured pint (or a soft drink) at the bar before heading to the gift shop, where you’ll have the opportunity to purchase souvenirs.
Kilkenny Ghost Walking Tour
The ghost tour is 1-hour long starting upstairs in Lanigans Bar and Restaurant at 8pm. Each tour will be guide by one of the characters (The Witch, Dr Death, Highwayman, Priest Hunter, the Monk or the Banshee).The tour takes you through the haunted streets of the oldest medieval city in Ireland. Starting with the curse of Sir Richard Shee along St. Marys Lane to St. Marys Church and graveyard. You will experience the first ever witch trial of the notorious Dame Alice Ketyler along with her accomplices, Petronilla and Basilia and her imp, or evil spirit, called Robin Artisson, to whom, in order to make the infernal thing obedient to all their commands, they sacrificed nine red cocks in the middle of the highway, and offered up the eyes of nine peacocks.If that’s not enough to spook even the bravest souls the tour takes us from the ghostly Kilkenny prison via Rothe house to the mysteries Black Abbey with its open stone tombs and up Black mill street St Marys Cathedral.As you make your way up chapel lane your will experience the ghostly presence of the highwayman, James Freney, the Irish Robin hood, the monk and the Dr. Death. Arriving at Kilkenny Castle visitors like those before them may encounter the white lady or even hear the screams of the Banshee herself.Arriving at the famous Johns Bridge visitors’ may see some of the ghostly shapes of the 16 people who fell into the river Nore when the bridge collapsed in 1763.
The Kilkenny Way: Ultimate Hurling Experience
International visitors have little or no knowledge of the national game and this activity is a great way of teaching all about Irish culture and heritage. You will learn all about the 3,000 year-old ancient Celtic games. You will gain entry into the Legends Hurling Museum where you will receive an in debt historical analysis of the history of the GAA and all its great players.Next, you will visit Nowlan Park, home of the famous Kilkenny Cats, for a tour of the stadium, and hit the pitch to experience the skills of the clash of the ash and see if you have what it takes to become a "Kilkenny Cat".
Self Guided Tour
Located on the 13th century site of St Mary’s cruciform church and graveyard (considered to be the finest example of a medieval church in Ireland), The Medieval Mile Museum represents an immense treasure trove of artefacts encompassing the work and lives of Ireland and its people across more than 800 years of history. Visitors to the museum will marvel not only at some of Ireland’s finest examples of medieval sculpture, but also the country’s largest collection of Renaissance tombs. Following a five-year excavation and renovation, highlights of the visit include the incredibly ornate Rothe Chapel with exposed tombs belonging to the medieval merchant Rothe family; St Marys external graveyard (where only the wealthiest could be buried) and its abundance of medieval masterpieces; the stories of the multiple pauper graves discovered outside the church walls and the High Cross casts- reaching over 4 metres high that were originally commissioned by the High Kings of Ossory