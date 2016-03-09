Kilkenny Ghost Walking Tour

The ghost tour is 1-hour long starting upstairs in Lanigans Bar and Restaurant at 8pm. Each tour will be guide by one of the characters (The Witch, Dr Death, Highwayman, Priest Hunter, the Monk or the Banshee).The tour takes you through the haunted streets of the oldest medieval city in Ireland. Starting with the curse of Sir Richard Shee along St. Marys Lane to St. Marys Church and graveyard. You will experience the first ever witch trial of the notorious Dame Alice Ketyler along with her accomplices, Petronilla and Basilia and her imp, or evil spirit, called Robin Artisson, to whom, in order to make the infernal thing obedient to all their commands, they sacrificed nine red cocks in the middle of the highway, and offered up the eyes of nine peacocks.If that’s not enough to spook even the bravest souls the tour takes us from the ghostly Kilkenny prison via Rothe house to the mysteries Black Abbey with its open stone tombs and up Black mill street St Marys Cathedral.As you make your way up chapel lane your will experience the ghostly presence of the highwayman, James Freney, the Irish Robin hood, the monk and the Dr. Death. Arriving at Kilkenny Castle visitors like those before them may encounter the white lady or even hear the screams of the Banshee herself.Arriving at the famous Johns Bridge visitors’ may see some of the ghostly shapes of the 16 people who fell into the river Nore when the bridge collapsed in 1763.