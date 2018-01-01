Welcome to Valentia Island
Valentia is renowned for its high-quality slate, which was first quarried here in 1816 – Valentia slate was used to roof London's Houses of Parliament and Westminster Cathedral, and Paris' Palais Garnier opera house. The quarry, abandoned in 1911, reopened in 1999 and produces slate objects including billiard tables.
The island measures just 11km long by 3km wide; Knightstown, at the eastern end of the island, is its only village.
The Itinerary:Following a pick up from your accommodation, on route we will visit Killorglin which is home of the semi-pagan festival; Puck Fair. From Killorglin, the tour will include the following scenic areas of interest:The Bog Village Museum The Bog Museum is located close to Glenbeigh. This museum gives a fascinating insight into how people lived and worked in Ireland in the 18th Century. The village is the only one of its kind in Europe and is one of Kerry's leading tourist attractions. Whilst in Glenbeigh, we shall also visit its glorious sandy beach. CahersiveenFollowing the N70 road we will stop at Cahersiveen, the birthplace of Daniel O'Connell, who was a political leader in the first half of the 19th century and was often referred to as the Liberator or Emancipator.Valentia IslandFrom Cahersiveen, the tour continues to Valentia Island. It is a picture-postcard island situated off the South West coast of Kerry and is of great beauty and contrast. It is joined to the mainland by bridge via the Portmagee Channel. Valentia was the eastern terminus of the first commercially viable transatlantic telegraph cable. Transatlantic telegraph cables operated from Valentia Island for one hundred years. In Port Magee, we shall stop for lunch. After lunch, the next part of the tour includes a visit to the Kerry Cliffs.The Kerry CliffsThe Kerry Cliffs is a family run tourist attraction in Portmagee. The cliffs have been a viewing point for generations and are widely accepted as the most spectacular cliffs in Kerry. They stand over 1000ft above the wild Atlantic and were formed 400 million years ago. From the Kerry Cliffs, the tour continues to Ballinskelligs and Skelligs Chocolate. Skelligs ChocolateSkelligs Chocolate is a family business based in St. Finians’s Bay overlooking the magnificent Skelligs Rocks. It welcomes visitors to come to its open plan factory and see the chocolates being created, while tasting the freshly made delights. Following on from Ballinskelligs, we visit Waterville, Caherdaniel, Sneem and Kenmare.KenmareKenmare is cradled in the heart of Kenmare Bay. The town is noted for its food and pubs. Along the N71 we will see breath-taking Ladies View,and we will have an opportunity to visit another spectacular marvel known as Torc Waterfall. It is a stunning heavy waterfall with amazing views. Your tour concludes in Killarney whereby you will be taken back to your accommodation.
