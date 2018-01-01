Most visitors who venture out to the Aran Islands don't make it beyond the largest and closest island to Galway, Inishmore (Inis Mór), and its most spectacular prehistoric stone fort, Dun Aengus, perched on the island's towering cliffs.

Inishmore is 14.5km long and 4km at its widest stretch. Boats arrive and depart from Inishmore's main settlement, Kilronan (Cill Rónáin), on the southeastern side of the island. The arid landscape to its west is dominated by stone walls, boulders, scattered buildings and the odd patch of deep-green grass and potato plants.

Today, tourism turns the wheels of the island's economy: from May to September tour vans greet each ferry and flight, offering a ride around the sights.

