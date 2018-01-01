Northern Ireland 5-Day Tour from Dublin

Day 1: Dublin - Connemara - GalwayTo begin our amazing experience we depart Dublin and make our way to the West of Ireland and tour beautiful Connemara. On our way across the midlands of Ireland, we take a comfort stop for refreshments before arriving in the enchanting village of Cong. Famed by John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara in the film Quiet Man, the village is home to Ashford castle, a regular haunt of the rich and famous. We have time to visit Cong Abbey before continuing our journey through the wilderness of Connemara. We arrive in Galway mid afternoon.Day 2: Galway - Sligo - LetterkennyAfter a great night in Galway, we set off through parts of Connemara to the Museum of Country Life. Here we are introduced to the Irish way of life that has existed in this rugged and beautiful part of country since 1800s. Our lunch stop today shall be Ireland's premier surf venue and beach at Strandhill, County Sligo. We watch some of Ireland's finest breakers roll against our Atlantic shores before heading off through the poetic heartland of Ireland, W.B. Yeat's country. We visit his final resting place in Drumcliff Abbey.Day 3: Letterkenny - Donegal - Derry - LetterkennyBegin today with an excellent in-depth tour of Donegal’s Glenveagh National Park. Here we take the opportunity to enjoy nature with lakeside walks and a visit to Glenveagh Castle. Onwards to Grianan of Aileach a hilltop fort. This afternoon we’ll visit the city of Derry. Enjoy a walking tour of Derry's walls (1613) and the well known Bogside district made famous by the 1972 massacre and U2 song "Bloody Sunday". Day 4: Letterkenny - Rope Bridge - Giant’s Causeway - Glens of Antrim - BelfastToday we cruise the beautiful North Antrim Coast. A highlight of the tour for many is the Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge (weather- dependent & cross at your own risk by making a small charitable donation to the UK National Trust charity who maintain the bridge). We continue along the coastal route, with fantastic views and photo opportunities of Whitepark Bay. Next it's Northern Ireland's highlight the Giant's Causeway with its 37,000 basalt columns forming stepping stones leading from Ireland to Scotland. This afternoon we’ll visit Titanic Belfast, a fascinating museum located in the very docklands where this infamous ship was built. Day 5: Belfast - DublinWe begin the day with a city tour of the highlights of Belfast including City Hall, Queen's University, Botanic Gardens and much more. Together we’ll visit Titanic Belfast, a fascinating exhibit housed in the very docklands where this most famous ship was built and launched before her tragic maiden voyage. You will also have some time at leisure and many guests will take a Black Taxi tour (optional) of the political murals and of course the Peace Walls which divide the Catholic Republican from the Protestant Loyalist communities. Finish in Dublin at 17:00 approx.