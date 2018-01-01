7 Day Crozier - North Ireland Adventure

DAY 1: Dublin to Belfast - Failte Romhat; (Welcome), Your tour starts when we leave the capital city of Dublin and make our way the majestic Northern Ireland. En route we will climb to the summit of the extinct volcanic mountain of Slieve Gullion, In Belfast, choose from many excellent activities such as; Black Taxi Tour, 3-hour historical walking tour or Belfast bike tour. In the evening, be sure to visit the quirky bars of the Cathedral Quarter and the beautiful murals on the walls of the alleyways. DAY 2: Antrim Coast & Ballintoy - From Belfast, we will be taking the breath-taking Antrim coast road. En Route we will take in several Game of Thrones locations. Along the way, we visit the stunning Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge where you can sway Indiana Jones’ style over the choppy Atlantic Ocean below. This will be followed by an amazing hike along the Causeway Coastal route, from Ballintoy harbour to WhitePark Bay. DAY 3: Giants Causeway & Derry City - After a ‘wee’ photo stop at ‘The Dark Hedges’, this morning we hike along the North’s top tourist attractions The Giants Causeway. The Giant’s Causeway, renowned for its polygonal columns of layered basalt, is the only World Heritage Site in Northern Ireland. After a few well-earned tastings and guided tour of Irelands, oldest working distillery, Bushmills., we travel along the coast to the historic Derry city. DAY 4: Derry to Donegal - This morning we experience one of the Best Walking Tour on the Island of Ireland. Afterwards, we visit the hilltop fort of An Grianan Aileach, an ancient stone fort with breathtaking views from the top. Onwards then to explore the remote and hauntingly beautiful wilderness of Glenveagh National park by bike or by foot. Day 5: Donegal to Westport - This morning we walk along Europe’s highest sea cliffs, Slieve league. Afterwards, we travel through the wilds of Northwest Mayo and stand at the edge of the world at Downpatrick Head. Arriving at Westport town in the early evening. DAY 6: Free day – Westport - Most travellers want to either cycle the great western greenway or climb Croagh Patrick. Other activities include fishing, golf, horse riding and many watersports such as; surfing, windsurfing, kitesurfing, sailing, swimming, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking and RIB tours are all just minutes away from Westport. DAY 7: Westport to Dublin - After a morning exploring the brightly coloured streets of Westport, we will get a great insight into old country life in Ireland, with a visit to the museum of country life. Afterwards, we make our way back over the river Shannon to the east of Ireland. After a tremendous day, it’s time to head back to the city of Dublin. This is where your Irish Adventure ends, we hope you have enjoyed your time spent with us!