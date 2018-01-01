Welcome to Glenveagh National Park
Such serenity came at a heavy price. The land was once farmed by 244 tenants, who were forcibly evicted by landowner John George Adair in the winter of 1861 following what he called a 'conspiracy', but really because their presence obstructed his vision for the valley. Adair put the final touches on his paradise by building the spectacular lakeside Glenveagh Castle (1870–73), while his wife, Adelia, introduced the park's definitive red deer and rhododendrons.
Top experiences in Glenveagh National Park
Glenveagh National Park activities
9-Day All Ireland Tour from Dublin
Day 1: Dublin-Golden vale-Dingle PeninsulaBegin the day with a visit to the Guinness Storehouse and enjoy a complimentary pint of Guinness! Then visit the beautiful Rock of Castle Dunamase, in the afternoon stop at the beautiful heritage town of Adare. Tonight, stay in your very own Irish pub, the Randy Leprechaun on the Dingle Peninsula, where we include a complimentary Irish welcome drink.Day 2: Dingle Peninsula-KillarneyToday take the short drive to Dingle. Then it's off around Slea Head and back to Dingle where there is ample time for shopping and lunch. Complete the day with a visit to Inch beach, before continuing on to Killarney where you stay for the next 2 nights.Day 3: Killarney-Ring of Kerry-KillarneyThe day begins with a horse and cart ride through Killarney National Park (own expense) or horseback ride through the park (own expense).The afternoon is filled with the delights of Killarney National Park.Day 4: Killarney-Blarney-Cobh-CorkThe day begins by crossing the Cork and Kerry mountains and heading for Blarney Castle. Visit the Castle and kiss the Blarney stone. The next stop is Cork, where your guide shall point out some of the city's highlights. Finally, spend the night in Cork.Day 5: Cork-Cliffs of Moher-GalwayThe first stop will be for a photo of the beautiful Bunratty Castle.Today's emphasis shall be the Wild Atlantic way, visiting the Cliffs of Moher, Doolin and the Burren. Your journey takes you along the West Coast of Clare and Galway Bay before stopping at Corcomroe Abbey. Overnight in Galway.Day 6: Galway-DerryThe first stop today is the charming village of Cong, visiting Cong Abbey before heading off through parts of Connemara to the Museum of Country Life. Visit W.B Yeat's final resting place in Drumcliff Abbey. Our final stop is the portal tomb of Creevykeel. Overnight is in Derry.Day 7: Derry-Donegal-Belfast or DerryBegin today with an excellent in-depth walking tour of Derry's walls and the well known Bogside district. Onwards to Grianan of Aileach, a hilltop fort, then Glenveagh National Park in the afternoon. Then it's onwards to Northern Ireland's capital, Belfast or Derry (depending on availability) where you spend the night.Day 8: Belfast or Derry-Giant's Causeway-BelfastVisit the Dark Hedges, famed by the 'Game of Thrones'. The next stop is the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge (seasonal, cross at your own risk). Next it's the Giant's Causeway, then end the day at Dunluce castle before returning to Belfast for the final night.Day 9: Belfast-DublinBegin the day with the Titanic Experience. After, take a city tour of the highlights of Belfast. Then it's off to Dublin where the tour will stop en-route at Monasterboice. This tour drops at Dublin airport at approximately 4pm and Dublin city center at approximately 4:30pm.
7 Day Crozier - North Ireland Adventure
DAY 1: Dublin to Belfast - Failte Romhat; (Welcome), Your tour starts when we leave the capital city of Dublin and make our way the majestic Northern Ireland. En route we will climb to the summit of the extinct volcanic mountain of Slieve Gullion, In Belfast, choose from many excellent activities such as; Black Taxi Tour, 3-hour historical walking tour or Belfast bike tour. In the evening, be sure to visit the quirky bars of the Cathedral Quarter and the beautiful murals on the walls of the alleyways. DAY 2: Antrim Coast & Ballintoy - From Belfast, we will be taking the breath-taking Antrim coast road. En Route we will take in several Game of Thrones locations. Along the way, we visit the stunning Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge where you can sway Indiana Jones’ style over the choppy Atlantic Ocean below. This will be followed by an amazing hike along the Causeway Coastal route, from Ballintoy harbour to WhitePark Bay. DAY 3: Giants Causeway & Derry City - After a ‘wee’ photo stop at ‘The Dark Hedges’, this morning we hike along the North’s top tourist attractions The Giants Causeway. The Giant’s Causeway, renowned for its polygonal columns of layered basalt, is the only World Heritage Site in Northern Ireland. After a few well-earned tastings and guided tour of Irelands, oldest working distillery, Bushmills., we travel along the coast to the historic Derry city. DAY 4: Derry to Donegal - This morning we experience one of the Best Walking Tour on the Island of Ireland. Afterwards, we visit the hilltop fort of An Grianan Aileach, an ancient stone fort with breathtaking views from the top. Onwards then to explore the remote and hauntingly beautiful wilderness of Glenveagh National park by bike or by foot. Day 5: Donegal to Westport - This morning we walk along Europe’s highest sea cliffs, Slieve league. Afterwards, we travel through the wilds of Northwest Mayo and stand at the edge of the world at Downpatrick Head. Arriving at Westport town in the early evening. DAY 6: Free day – Westport - Most travellers want to either cycle the great western greenway or climb Croagh Patrick. Other activities include fishing, golf, horse riding and many watersports such as; surfing, windsurfing, kitesurfing, sailing, swimming, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking and RIB tours are all just minutes away from Westport. DAY 7: Westport to Dublin - After a morning exploring the brightly coloured streets of Westport, we will get a great insight into old country life in Ireland, with a visit to the museum of country life. Afterwards, we make our way back over the river Shannon to the east of Ireland. After a tremendous day, it’s time to head back to the city of Dublin. This is where your Irish Adventure ends, we hope you have enjoyed your time spent with us!
West Donegal and Highlands tour
Tours can be tailored to your specific requirements. 8 hour private guided tour of West Donegal and Highlands. You will be whisked away from Derry City and you will be taken into the heart of Donegal's Gaeltacht area (Irish speaking)and the spectacular scenery of the area. From Letterkenny we go to Kilmacrenan and Doon Rock/Doon Well, inauguration stone of Gaelic chieftains. On towards Gartan church and cemetery and to Glenveagh National Park, Mount Errigal and the Poison Glen. Lunch can be arranged upon request at one of the local restaurants in the area. Finishing with a stroll on one of the many fine beaches in the area before returning to Derry.
3-Day Private Tour to Gweedore, County Donegal on the Wild Atlantic Way
This is 3 day tour with two nights Bed and Breakfast accommodation in Gweedore, Co Donegal on the Wild Atlantic Way with Pick-up/drop-off at your accommodation or airport/port in Dublin City - Visit the beautiful Glenveagh National Park and also visit Glenveagh Castle and gardens for a cup of coffee and cake ( entry fee included in price of tour ) - Hike up the famous Mt Errigal, the highest mountain in Donegal, where you get the opportunity to take in spectacular views of the Donegal mountains and coastline Islands on a clear day. Alternatively, easier graded hikes can be organised upon request. - Music Session in a local bar. (Our instructors/guides are musicians also and will sing a few well known Irish songs) - Walk on secluded beaches and your guide will bring you to excellent locations for the perfect photographs - Eat at famous singer Enya's family bar and restaurant - Option to go Rock Climbing & Abseiling on the beautiful Cruit Island off the coast of Donegal, along the Wild Atlantic Way at no extra cost. (all equipment is included and no experience is required) - 2-nights accommodation in a B&B with Breakfast included - All transport included along with an Irish guide
The Wild North - 8 Day Tour
DAY 1: DISCOVER GALWAY From Dublin’s fair city, we set our compasses due west, making our way through the lush midlands of Ireland in search of the wild Atlantic coastline and the Bohemian city of Ireland, Galway. Take the opportunity to explore and wander its bustling streets, sample its famed culinary delights and traditional music scene. DAY 2: INIS MOR ISLAND TOUR We jump from mainland Ireland to one of its most renowned island, Inis Mór, meaning big island. It is the largest of three islands that make up the Aran Islands. That afternoon, we make our way back to mainland Ireland before heading due west to the colourful coastal town of Clifden, where you can sample its famous culinary delights and traditional music nights. DAY 3: CONNEMARA NATIONAL PARK AND KYLEMORE ABBEY In Connemara National Park, take the opportunity to hike to the top Diamond Hill before we head to Kylemore Abbey for a bite to eat and time to explore its incredible history and unique gardens. Later that afternoon, we commence our journey northwards passing Killary harbour and secluded picturesque lakes that line our path to the colourful town of Westport.DAY 4: DISCOVER WESTPORT You have the day to either relax, explore or take an adventure in picturesque Westport. It is famous for Croagh Patrick, Ireland’s holiest mountain and Clew Bay, which has an island for everyday of the year. The town is rich in historical areas of interest and a great traditional music scene. DAY 5: WESTPORT TO DONEGAL TOWN VIA BALLYCROY NATIONAL PARK Departing Westport, we make our along the northern wild and rugged coastline of Mayo before arriving in Donegal Town, known as the fort of the foreigners. DAY 6: DONEGAL TOWN TO PORTRUSH VIA GLENVEAGH NATIONAL PARK Portrush is our end destination today, as we head north exploring the wilds of Donegal DAY 7: THE GIANT’S CAUSEWAY AND BELFAST CITY We take you to the dramatic coastal setting of the Giant’s Causeway and go to Belfast city. DAY 8: DISCOVER DUBLIN We depart Belfast and make our way back to the capital of Ireland, Dublin, where you have the opportunity to visit many of its historical attractions, jump aboard the Dublin Hop-on Hop-off City Tour or simply relax and explore its vibrant streets. It is also our journey’s end, where we bid a fond farewell full of happy memories that will last forever. Remember, Ireland is now your second home away from home!
The Wild North - 8 Day Travel Pass Tour
DAY 1: DUBLIN TO GALWAY VIA CLONMACNOISEFrom Dublin’s fair city, we set our compasses due west, making our way through the lush midlands of Ireland in search of the wild Atlantic coastline and the Bohemian capital of Ireland, Galway City. On route to the and the Bohemian capital of Ireland, Galway City, we will take a magical stop to Clonmacnoise, a mid-6th century Early Christian site founded by St. Ciarán. DAY 2: GALWAY CITY TO CLIFDEN VIA INIS MOR ISLAND We jump from mainland Ireland to one of its most renowned island, Inis Mór, meaning big island. It is the largest of three islands that make up the Aran Islands.DAY 3: CLIFDEN TO WESTPORT VIA KYLEMORE ABBEYThis morning, you can explore Clifden in anyway you please. At 12:30 PM, we depart from Clifden on route to Kylemore Abbey, where you can have a bite to eat or explore its incredible history and unique gardens. Later that afternoon, we continue our journey northwards passing Killary harbour and secluded picturesque lakes that line our path to the colourful town of Westport. DAY 4: NON TRAVEL DAY - DISCOVER WESTPORT You have the day relax, explore or take an adventure in picturesque Westport. It is famous for Croagh Patrick, Ireland’s holiest mountain and Clew Bay, which has an island for everyday of the year. The town offers is rich in historical areas of interest and a great traditional music scene. DAY 5: WESTPORT TO SLIGO VIA BALLYCROY NATIONAL PARK Departing Westport, we make our along the northern wild and rugged coastline of Mayo stopping in Ballycroy National Park, before arriving in Sligo, known as the town of abounding in shells. DAY 6: SLIGO TO DERRY CITY VIA GLENVEAGH NATIONAL PARK Derry City is our destination today, as we head north exploring the wilds of Donegal with magnificent views of the majestic Slieve League Cliffs, which are 601 metres in height. We then continue our journey around the dramatic northern tip of Donegal towards Glenveagh National park and Castle, before reaching our final destination Derry City. DAY 7: DERRY CITY TO MALIN HEADToday’s adventure takes you the Ireland's most northerly point, Malin head. Renowned for its rugged coastal landscape, some of the largest sand dunes in Europe and of course its sheer beauty.That afternoon, you can relax, explore or experience the many exciting activities that Derry has to offer. DAY 8: DERRY CITY TO DUBLIN VIA GIANT’S CAUSEWAYOur last adventure is a real giant in many ways, as take you to the dramatic coastal setting of the Giant’s Causeway, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Afterwards we make our way to Belfast City, where you can have lunch and wander around its famous streets before we make our way back to Dublin’s fair city.