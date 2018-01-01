Welcome to Glencolumbcille
Once you've sampled Glencolumbcille's tiny village, scalloped beaches, stunning walks and fine little folk museum, the chances are you'll disagree with locals who claim there's little to do here.
Approaching Glencolumbcille (Gleann Cholm Cille) via the Glengesh Pass does, however, reinforce just how isolated this starkly beautiful coastal haven is. You drive past miles and miles of hills and bogs before the ocean appears, followed by a narrow, green valley and the small Gaeltacht village within it.