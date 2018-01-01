Welcome to Ballyshannon

Long a strategic spot for its position overlooking the River Erne that flows in from Lower Lough Erne in County Fermanagh, Ballyshannon today has a role guarding the northern approaches to Bundoran. The town is perhaps most famous for being the birthplace of guitarist and singer Rory Gallagher, a musician celebrated both by a statue in the centre of town and by the Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival.