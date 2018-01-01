Kilkenny and Cashel Day Trip from Cork

Depart Cork At 9:30am meet your guide at Bridge Street Tourist Office. This office is located near St Patrick's Bridge and St Patrick's Quay in the heart of Cork city! Rock of Cashel The Rock of Cashel is famed as the seat of the high kings of Munster and the clan of McCarthy. Recently visited by Queen Elizabeth on her trip to Ireland, it is here at the Rock of Cashel that St. Patrick baptized the last king of Munster and converted many of the pagans to Christianity. Sitting on top of a hill, the Rock of Cashel is truly spectacular and can be seen from afar as once approaches the metropolis of Cashel. Kilkenny Arrive in Kilkenny, once the medieval capital of Ireland back in the 11th century. Situated on the banks of the river Nore, enjoy the picturesque windy and cobblestone streets. Explore the gardens of the famed Norman Castle dating back to the 1100s. Consider going inside and taking a tour of its palatial interior for a small optional fee. You have plenty of time to wander the streets and visit the Black Abbey or possibly see the Cathedral of Saint Canice with its magnificent round tower. With our guaranteed 2hrs stop you shall also have plenty of time for relaxed lunch and maybe try a pint of Kilkenny in Kilkenny. This a magnificent city to enjoy and savor and shall be a highlight of your visit to Ireland. Scenic coastal drive to Cork On our way back to Cork we drive along the coastal route passing through beautiful villages on the South-East and and the seaside town of Youghal. It was here that Sir Walter Rally introduced potato to Ireland in the 1500s, ironically this introduction was to prove detrimental 300 years later in the event of Great Potato Famine. Along the way we pass through some of Ireland's best known cheese making areas in Kilmeaden. Return To Cork We aim to arrive back in Cork at 5.30pm approx after a great day tour inspired by the beauty of Rock of Cashel, Kilkenny and our South coast.