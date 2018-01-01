The Loop Head Peninsula's main town, Kilkee (Cill Chaoi), sits on a sweeping semicircular bay with high cliffs on the northern end and weathered rocks to the south.

St George's Head, to the north, has good cliff walks and scenery. South of the bay, reached by the coastal path from Kilkee's West End area, Duggerna Rocks form an unusual natural amphitheatre, with natural swimming pools known as the Pollock Holes. Further south is a huge sea cave.

Kilkee first became popular in Victorian times when rich Limerick families built seaside retreats here. Its wide beach of fine, powdery sand gets thronged in warmer months. The waters are highly tidal, with wide-open sandy expanses replaced by pounding waves in just a few hours.

