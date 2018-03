Welcome to Ennistimon

One of Clare's most charming villages, Ennistimon (Inis Díomáin; sometimes spelt Ennistymon) has a postcard-perfect main street lined with brightly coloured shopfronts and traditional pubs that host fantastic trad sessions throughout the year. From the roaring cascades, the stepped falls of the River Inagh, there are picturesque walks downstream.