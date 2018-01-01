East Bali Cultural and Tradition Tour

09:00am - 10:30am: Pick up at your Bali hotel10:30am - 11:00am: Kerta GosaKerta Gosa is a historical building which used by the ancient Balinese ruler as a criminal court, and also used as a pavilion where the king and his ministers met to discuss a law, the Kingdom security, economy and other matters of importance. The uniqueness of Kerta Gosa is on its ceiling that full of painting which describes the trial in the court and the punishment imposed.11:15am - 11:45am: Goa Lawah TempleGoa Lawah (means Bat cave), the small temple but has recognized by the Balinese, being one of the island’s nine directional temples (southeast side of the island). The cave is situated at the base of the cliff which is crowded by bats fruit. The cave is believed as a start tunnel that stretches 30 km to Pura Goa at Besakih Temple.12:00pm - 12:30pm: Traditional Salt Production FactoryIf you’re curious about local life in Bali and want to see traditional farming practices in action using primitive tools, then Kusamba Beach is a unique place to visit. Kusamba traditional salt farmers could be the last generation of salt farmers in Bali, located around seven kilometers east of the capital city of Kelungkung Regency, Semarapura. 1:00pm - 1:40pm: Tenganan Traditional VillageOne of the most ancient and unique village in Bali, with its strong adherence to traditional ways. It is the only place in Indonesia that produces the celebrated geringsing cloth. Tenganan is very popular with its blood sacrifice ritual called “mekare kare” (the fighting using thorny pandan leaves) which each combatant hits their opponent with the aim of drawing blood.2:15pm - 2:45pm: Taman UjungTaman Ujung or Taman Sukasada located at banjar Ujung, Tumbu village, about 5 km southeast of Amlapura, Karangasem. During a Dutch Colonization it was known as 'Water Palace'. Taman Ujung now covers about 10 hectares area which was originally about 400 hectares while it was built in 1909 by the King of Karangasem. The building was designed by Dutchman architect named Van Den Hentz and a Chinese man named Loto Ang, helped by Balinese Undagi. The property which is belonged to the Royal Family of Karangasem open to public and very popular among pre-wedding photographer with its fantastic scenery.3:00pm - 3:30pm: Tirta GanggaTirta Gangga is a beautiful park, an heritage from the last King of Karangasem, that was built in 1948. This park has destroyed by the eruption of Mount Agung on 1963, and restored in 1981. Tirta Gangga park features a spring, shrine, water tower, pool and many kind of flowers which symbolize the harmonious relationship between human, plants, animals and God.3:30pm - 5:00pm: Back to your hotel.