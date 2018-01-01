Welcome to Tenganan
Private Tour: East Bali Highlights
After a morning hotel pickup, set off with your private guide and driver to explore Bali’s scenic east coast. Your first destination is Sidemen, a peaceful rural area that is known for its beautiful landscapes. You’ll stop by undulating rice fields of emerald green and visit a salak plantation where you can taste Bali’s famed ‘snakeskin’ fruit, named for its scaly reddish-brown skin. Continue your full-day exploration into the heart of Bali with a visit to the Tirta Gangga water palace. Meaning 'Water of the Ganges,' this sacred site was built in the 20th century by the last king of the Karangasem empire. Explore the many decorative ponds of the former royal palace, where tiered water fountains feature statues of mythical creatures spouting water into bathing pools surrounded by lush plant life. Spend some time capturing great photos in the park’s tranquil gardens before a lunch stop at Tirta Ayu restaurant, which serves Indonesian dishes and boasts beautiful views of the countryside.After your meal, your private driver takes you south, passing through the seaside town of Candidasa as you make your way to your last stop: the Aga village of Tenganan. This village is home to Bali’s first inhabitants, who arrived before the Majapahit dynasty of Java populated the island. Your guide points out the village’s distinct architecture with residential structures based around a compound where you can observe traditional ikat (batik textiles) and basket weavers at work.After the village tour, your driver follows the coastal road back to southern Bali with drop-off at your hotel in the late afternoon.
Private Tour: Best of East Bali
After being picked up at your hotel (select resort areas only), your private day trip starts with your first stop at the ancient court palace of Bali: Kertha Gosa, about a 1-hour drive. Wander around this pavilion, where you'll learn about ancient court rituals, and take a look inside the building to admire the unique paintings on its enormous ceiling. After this introduction to a bit of Balinese culture, continue to the white-sand beach of Kusamba to meet the last remaining salt-farming community on Bali. If you're curious about local life on the island and want to learn more about traditional ways of farming, this is your chance. Your private guide will tell you about this old community and introduce you to some of the locals. Next, head to Ujung Water Palace, followed by the village of Tenganan, known for its beautiful traditional clothing worn by locals. Between these two visits, you'll stop at a restaurant for lunch (own expense). Your day trip ends after leaving Tenganan for the drive back to your hotel.
East Bali Cultural and Tradition Tour
09:00am - 10:30am: Pick up at your Bali hotel10:30am - 11:00am: Kerta GosaKerta Gosa is a historical building which used by the ancient Balinese ruler as a criminal court, and also used as a pavilion where the king and his ministers met to discuss a law, the Kingdom security, economy and other matters of importance. The uniqueness of Kerta Gosa is on its ceiling that full of painting which describes the trial in the court and the punishment imposed.11:15am - 11:45am: Goa Lawah TempleGoa Lawah (means Bat cave), the small temple but has recognized by the Balinese, being one of the island’s nine directional temples (southeast side of the island). The cave is situated at the base of the cliff which is crowded by bats fruit. The cave is believed as a start tunnel that stretches 30 km to Pura Goa at Besakih Temple.12:00pm - 12:30pm: Traditional Salt Production FactoryIf you’re curious about local life in Bali and want to see traditional farming practices in action using primitive tools, then Kusamba Beach is a unique place to visit. Kusamba traditional salt farmers could be the last generation of salt farmers in Bali, located around seven kilometers east of the capital city of Kelungkung Regency, Semarapura. 1:00pm - 1:40pm: Tenganan Traditional VillageOne of the most ancient and unique village in Bali, with its strong adherence to traditional ways. It is the only place in Indonesia that produces the celebrated geringsing cloth. Tenganan is very popular with its blood sacrifice ritual called “mekare kare” (the fighting using thorny pandan leaves) which each combatant hits their opponent with the aim of drawing blood.2:15pm - 2:45pm: Taman UjungTaman Ujung or Taman Sukasada located at banjar Ujung, Tumbu village, about 5 km southeast of Amlapura, Karangasem. During a Dutch Colonization it was known as 'Water Palace'. Taman Ujung now covers about 10 hectares area which was originally about 400 hectares while it was built in 1909 by the King of Karangasem. The building was designed by Dutchman architect named Van Den Hentz and a Chinese man named Loto Ang, helped by Balinese Undagi. The property which is belonged to the Royal Family of Karangasem open to public and very popular among pre-wedding photographer with its fantastic scenery.3:00pm - 3:30pm: Tirta GanggaTirta Gangga is a beautiful park, an heritage from the last King of Karangasem, that was built in 1948. This park has destroyed by the eruption of Mount Agung on 1963, and restored in 1981. Tirta Gangga park features a spring, shrine, water tower, pool and many kind of flowers which symbolize the harmonious relationship between human, plants, animals and God.3:30pm - 5:00pm: Back to your hotel.
Eastern Bali Day Trip
Our guide will pick you up at approx. 8:30am at your hotel in South Bali with drive to the north east to Karangasem regency. First stop is at Kusamba, a local fishing village to see the local people mining salt the traditional way. Next visit Goa Lawah temple, the bat cave that dates back to the 11th century.Then drive to Tenganan village, one of Bali’s most ancient villages that existed before the arrival of Hinduism. The village is famous for its unique textile with intricate motifs. Lunch is at a local restaurant in Candi Dasa.After lunch continue to visit Karangasem Royal Palace (Puri Karangasem) which was built by the 1st King of Karangasem by the end of 19th century. And then drive to Taman Ujung Sukasada, which used to be a resting place, as well as a guesthouse for noble families and foreign official guests of the Karangasem Kingdom. Last stop is the old royal bathing palace of Tirtagangga with its water gardens. Drive back to your hotel.
Private Full-Day Tour: Sparkling Bali
In the morning, you'll be picked up at your accommodation by your private driver before heading off to Kerta Gosa, your first stop on your full-day private tour. Located in the town of Semarapura, Kerta Gosa is a historical site where in ancient times, news such as judicial legislation or punishments were announced by the king. Kerta Gosa is also part of the Puri Semarapura royal palace and features two main structures—a grand hall named Bale Kerta Gosa with ceilings covered by paintings, and the Bale Kambang, or 'floating hall,' surrounded by a pond. Next, head to Kusamba, a village with black-sand beaches and a local tradition of salt making, before arriving at Goa Lawah around midday. Located in the Karangasem regency and part of a temple, Goa Lawah means 'bat cave' and is home to more than 100 bats. The temple was established in the 11th century by Mpu Kuturan, one of the priests who laid the foundations of Hinduism on the island of Bali. Then explore the indigenous village of Tenganan, which retains its ancient pre-Hindu customs through a strong code of non-fraternization with outsiders. It is a symmetrically laid out Bali Aga village with walled homes and unique crafts; Bali Aga were the original inhabitants of Bali, before the arrival of Hindu Javanese. Continue your day trip to Tirta Gangga, a water palace built in 1948 and surrounded by pools, fountains, lush green gardens, and several stone carvings and statues. Because the water of Tirta Gangga is regarded as holy, it is used regularly for religious temple ceremonies. After this visit, your tour ends with return to your hotel.