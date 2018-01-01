Most visitors to Bali's only national park, Bali Basrat National Park (Taman Nasional Bali Barat), are struck by the mellifluous sounds emanating from the myriad birds darting among the rustling trees.

The park covers 230 hectares of the western tip of Bali. That includes almost 70 sq km of coral reef and coastal waters. Together this represents a significant commitment to conservation on an island as densely populated as Bali.

It's a place where you can enjoy Bali's best diving at Pulau Menjangan, hike through forests and explore coastal mangroves.

