Full-Day Bali Sightseeing Tour to Bedugul with Sunset at Tanah Lot Temple

10:00 - 11:15: Pick up at your Bali hotel11:15: Taman Ayun Temple (Royal Family Temple)Taman Ayun means The Park of Beauty, and indeed Taman Ayun Temple is one of the most beautiful temples in a beautiful park which has been considered as the most interesting temple in Bali. The temple was dedicated to the ancestor of the former kingdom of Mengwi. The most amazing part is the inner courtyard , which is encircled by its own moat and is inaccessible to the public except at festival time. 12:00: Ogoh-Ogoh, The Monster MuseumOgoh Ogoh is Balinese artwork shaped sculpture with scary faces assembled from lightweight materials that were paraded around the village one day before Nyepi. Ogoh Ogoh can be found everywhere in Bali, but only view days before Nyepi (New Year celebration of Saka Calendar) as they will be burnt or destroyed after the annual festival. Let's visit Museum Ogoh ogoh at Mengwi, near Taman Ayun Temple to see the Ogoh Ogoh collection.13:10: Ulun Danu Bratan TempleUlun Danu Bratan Temple is one of the most beautiful temples in Bali since its unique building which some of its part has built on the water of lake Beratan. This temple also has a clean, green and beautiful mini park along the way from the parking area to the temple. According to the archaeological data (sarcophagus stone) , the location of Ulun Danu Bratan Temple has been used as a place for rituals since the megalithic era in Bali. 15:00: Jatiluwih Rice TerraceFeel the best rural atmosphere of Bali in Jatiluwih village at Tabanan with its fabulous terraced rice field and meet the local farmers. It has been appointed by UNESCO as World Heritage Site in particular of Subak Organization as a fundamental of the local society life. 17:30: Tanah Lot Temple (Sunset)World Monuments Watch lists it as one of the hundred most endangered historical sites in the world. With its spectacular location, Tanah Lot possibly the best known and most photographed temple in Bali. Tanah Lot temple means “Sea Temple of the Earth”, which looks like a small pagoda. It is built on a huge eroded outcrop of rock on black sand in Beraban village.18:10: Dinner at Tanah Lot (Extra Charges)The dinner at Tanah Lot has it’s own sensations. Tanah Lot has many restaurants with beautiful sunset view. Enjoy the romantic moment while having your dinner and watching the sunset beside one of the most beautiful temple in Bali.19:10 - 20:00: Transfer back to your Bali hotel