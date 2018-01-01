Welcome to Tabanan
Top experiences in Tabanan
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Tabanan activities
Full-Day Bali Sightseeing Tour to Bedugul with Sunset at Tanah Lot Temple
10:00 - 11:15: Pick up at your Bali hotel11:15: Taman Ayun Temple (Royal Family Temple)Taman Ayun means The Park of Beauty, and indeed Taman Ayun Temple is one of the most beautiful temples in a beautiful park which has been considered as the most interesting temple in Bali. The temple was dedicated to the ancestor of the former kingdom of Mengwi. The most amazing part is the inner courtyard , which is encircled by its own moat and is inaccessible to the public except at festival time. 12:00: Ogoh-Ogoh, The Monster MuseumOgoh Ogoh is Balinese artwork shaped sculpture with scary faces assembled from lightweight materials that were paraded around the village one day before Nyepi. Ogoh Ogoh can be found everywhere in Bali, but only view days before Nyepi (New Year celebration of Saka Calendar) as they will be burnt or destroyed after the annual festival. Let's visit Museum Ogoh ogoh at Mengwi, near Taman Ayun Temple to see the Ogoh Ogoh collection.13:10: Ulun Danu Bratan TempleUlun Danu Bratan Temple is one of the most beautiful temples in Bali since its unique building which some of its part has built on the water of lake Beratan. This temple also has a clean, green and beautiful mini park along the way from the parking area to the temple. According to the archaeological data (sarcophagus stone) , the location of Ulun Danu Bratan Temple has been used as a place for rituals since the megalithic era in Bali. 15:00: Jatiluwih Rice TerraceFeel the best rural atmosphere of Bali in Jatiluwih village at Tabanan with its fabulous terraced rice field and meet the local farmers. It has been appointed by UNESCO as World Heritage Site in particular of Subak Organization as a fundamental of the local society life. 17:30: Tanah Lot Temple (Sunset)World Monuments Watch lists it as one of the hundred most endangered historical sites in the world. With its spectacular location, Tanah Lot possibly the best known and most photographed temple in Bali. Tanah Lot temple means “Sea Temple of the Earth”, which looks like a small pagoda. It is built on a huge eroded outcrop of rock on black sand in Beraban village.18:10: Dinner at Tanah Lot (Extra Charges)The dinner at Tanah Lot has it’s own sensations. Tanah Lot has many restaurants with beautiful sunset view. Enjoy the romantic moment while having your dinner and watching the sunset beside one of the most beautiful temple in Bali.19:10 - 20:00: Transfer back to your Bali hotel
Bali Temples Sunset Tour: Taman Ayun and Tanah Lot
After picked up from your Bali hotel, you will visit Taman Ayun, also known as the Royal Family Temple. The temple dates back to the Mengwi Kingdom in 1634. Continue to Alas Kedaton temple, in a forest known as the Monkey Forest located in Tabanan. Continue in the late afternoon to Tanah Lot, Bali’s most photographed temple. The temple is perched on a little rocky islet that is inaccessible during high tides. At sunset, the tides are low and you can walk to visit the temple and watch the sun dip into the ocean. Then afterwards you can return to your hotel just after the beautiful sunset view.
Private Tour: Jatiluwih Rice Terrace and Munduk Waterfall Tour
Your day tour begins with pickup at your accommodation in the morning by private vehicle and driver. After an approximate 1.5-hour drive, arrive at the temple on Bratan Lake, encircled by cool temperatures and sometimes fog. Soak up the tranquil atmosphere as you admire the mountain backdrop and watch traditional boats on the lake, used by local fishermen. You'll also see Twin Lakes and then visit Munduk Waterfall around midday. Just south of Singaraja, the waterfall cascades into a small lagoon on a plantation of clove, coffee, cacao, and durian trees.In the afternoon, visit the Jatiluwih Rice Terrace, the biggest rice field on Bali, located in the Tabanan regency. Part of the Subak (irrigation) UNESCO World Heritage site, this complex system combines spiritual practices, irrigation technology, and social organization. Each subak is made up of farmers whose fields are fed by the same water source and who meet to discuss how the water should be evenly distributed among the fields. The subak system is affiliated with the Tri Hita Karana Philosophy, a harmony of relationships between humans and god, humans and nature, and humans and humans. Next, head to Taman Ayun Temple, a Royal Temple of the Mengwi Empire, located in the village of Mengwi. Admire its setting surrounded by the big fish pond, making it look like it is floating on the water. Your tour ends in the evening with return to your accommodation.
Private Tour: Discover Northern Bali Day Tour
You will begin your tour at 9am when you are met in the lobby of your hotel by your driver/guide. Your guide will discuss your tour with you before you set off for the day. Firstly you will drive to the Tanah Lot Temple which is around a 45 minute drive. This temple is claimed to be the work of the 16th-century Dang Hyang Nirartha. During his travels along the south coast he saw the rock-island's beautiful setting and rested there. Each of the sea temples were established within eyesight of the next to form a chain along the south-western coast. In addition to Balinese mythology, the temple was significantly influenced by Hinduism.Continue onto Jatiluwih, one of the biggest rice terraces in Bali. Jatiluwih village is located in the Penebel District, north of Tabanan. It has paddy fields following the contours of terraced land against the background of spellbinding Mount Batukaru and Mount Agung. They use traditional Balinese irrigation known as subak, Bali's community-based water control management system. They lie at an altitude of 700 meters which is a cooler climate.You will then travel to Pura Ulun Danu Bratan, one of the most amazing temples in Bali. The temple complex is located on the shores of Lake Bratan in the mountains near Bedugul. Water temples serve the entire region in the outflow area. Downstream there are many smaller water temples that are specific to each irrigation association (subak).Visit the twin lakes of Buyan and Tamblingan which are connected with each other underground. There is a wooden platform which you can stand on to get a better panoramic view. On the way back to your hotel you will visit a coffee farm to taste local Bali coffee. Have a unique experience drinking a cup of Luwak (Civet) coffee that has passed through a furry mammal and is one of the most expensive coffees in the world.
Bali Full Day Water Temples and UNESCO Rice Terraces Tour
Visit the most beautiful temples in western part of Bali. West Bali is a hilly and mountainous area which is very fertile and good for plantation. The drive will go to the first temple called Ulun Danu Temple. It is a temple floating on the famous lake of Beratan. It is a very important temple of water to worship the Balinese water, lake and river goddess Dewi Danu, due to the importance of Lake Beratan as a main source irrigation in central Bali. Next, you will stop at the widest rice terraces in Bali called Jatiluwih which has been acknowledged from UNESCO as part of the world’s cultural heritage in maintaining the local culture of irrigation system called Subak. Then, drive along the green hills to reach Luhur Batukaru Temple just on the foothill of Mount Batukaru as the second highest volcano in Bali. This temple was built in 11th century and was dedicated to the ancestors of Rajas of Tabanan. Enjoy the area of temple with a peaceful sound of nature and far out of tourist place. The last destination is Tanah Lot Temple to see the best sunset in Bali. It lies on the ocean that you can access only when it is in low tide. This 11th century temple shows you the most beautiful sunset experience in Bali.
Private Tour: Full-Day Bali Paradise Tour with Monkey Forest Including Buffet Lunch and Dinner
This trip starts when you are picked up from your centrally located Bali hotel lobby at 8am. You will head to the first stop Pura Taman Ayun which is a compound including a Balinese temple and garden with water features located in the Mengwi sub-district in Badung Regency. Move onto the rice paddy terraces at Tegallalang in Ubud. Famous for its beautiful scenes of rice paddies involving the subak (traditional Balinese cooperative irrigation system), which according to history, was passed down by a revered holy man named Rsi Markandeya in the eighth century. Continue your journey to Bedugul Village in the regency of Tabanan. It includes Beratan Lake, Ulun Danu Temple and a transitional fruit and vegetable market. Indonesian Buffet food will be provide for lunch. After lunch move to the Alas Kedaton Monkey Forest and Sanctuary which is located in the village of Kutuh in the district of Marga, Tabanan, approximately 25km northeast of Denpasar. Here you will see monkey’s roam free in the forest. Lastly, you will enjoy sunset at Tanah Lot. This is a rock formation off the Indonesian island of Bali. It is home to the pilgrimage temple Pura Tanah Lot, a popular tourist and cultural icon for photography. After your tour is finished around 6pm an Indonesian buffet dinner will be provided before you are taken back to your accommodation.