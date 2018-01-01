Welcome to Pulau Weh

Tiny Pulau Weh has been drawing travellers – mostly divers and in-the-know backpackers – for a couple of decades now but its charm hasn't faded. It's too remote for that. Ferrying out to this tiny island is an adventure, and exploring its beaches, jungle and clear waters, or just chilling in a hammock at your budget bungalow, rewards travellers who’ve journeyed up through the turbulent greater mainland below. Snorkellers and divers bubble through the great walls of swaying sea fans, deep canyons and rock pinnacles, ogling the dazzling kaleidoscope of marine life, including manta rays and whale sharks. Both figuratively and geographically, Pulau Weh is the cherry on top for many visitors to Sumatra.