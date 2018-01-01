Welcome to Bandarlampung

Perched on the hills overlooking Teluk Lampung, Bandarlampung is the region’s largest city and its administrative capital. Most traveller facilties are in Tanjungkarang, including the train station and the bulk of the hotels. Krakatau and the Way Kambas National Park are the main spots to check out in the area when passing through en route to or from Java.

Top experiences in Bandarlampung

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $45.49

Image for