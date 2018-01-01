Welcome to Semarapura (Klungkung)
A tidy regional capital, Semarapura is worthwhile for its fascinating Kertha Gosa complex, a relic of Bali from the time before the Dutch. Once the centre of Bali's most important kingdom, Semarapura is still commonly called by its old name, Klungkung.
It's a good place to stroll and get a feel for modern Balinese life. The markets are large, the shops many and the streets reasonably calm. Park in the car park across from the Taman Kertha Gosa entrance, ignore the vendors and enjoy!