3 Days 2 Nights Bali in Brief

Bali is the beating heart of Indonesia’s diverse and alluring attraction, making it the most popular destination in the Emerald of the Equator. Equalled by only a few other destinations in terms of diversity and touring opportunities, the island’s regions range from white-sandy beaches, ample opportunities to soak in the cultural heritage of this primarily Hindu destination and offering pristine natural splendour around every corner in its centre. With such choices aplenty, we combine the very best of what Bali has to offer is packaged in this 3 day introduction. Bali in Brief experience starts with a warm welcome at Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport by your English-speaking representative before we transfer you to your booked hotel. The rest of the day is at leisure to explore the region surrounding your resort. After a good night rest and breakfast, it is Bali exploration until the late afternoon. We commence from your southern resort, accompanied by driver and an English-speaking guide, to the town of Pejeng and the Penataran Sasih Temple, known for its huge bronze drum nicknamed ‘The Moon of Pejeng’. The drum is the largest cast drum in the world, measuring an impressive 2 meters in length. Nearby, the archaeological museum brings many artefacts and reminders of old Bali together on display to gain an insight in the history of this tropical island. Gunung Kawi is next on our list to visit. Regarded as one of the largest ancient monuments on the island, the site of seeing 10 traditional shrines (candies), hidden in a deep valley has to be one of the highlights of this morning. These shrines were constructed to honour King Udayana and your guide will explain the importance of this royalty in the Balinese history. Slowly, the contours of Kintamani appear as we leave Gunung Kawi; reaching heights up to 1500 meters above sea level, it has been recognized as one of the earliest-known Kingdoms on Bali. Highlights are the stunning panoramic views over this part of the island and the crater lake of nearby Mount Batur. Lunch will be served at a local restaurant before we move on to the artistic centre of Bali – Ubud. En route, we will make a short stop at the interesting Sebatu temple before reaching one of Bali’s most green regions, filled with rice paddy fields and art galleries. Browse through their work and perhaps you may find something you want to take home with you as the perfect souvenir. We end the day at Mas, a town that has claimed regional name and fame for its wood carving industry before making our way back to your southern Bali resort for the night over. Dinner is on own arrangements and if in doubt what you want to eat, our guide will gladly make some recommendations. The final day has arrived and following normal check-out procedures with your overnight address, a guide and driver will be ready to bring you back to Bali Airport for your onward journey into Indonesia or to catch a flight back home.