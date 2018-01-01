3 Days 2 Nights Tanjung Puting Klotok (Deluxe)

Day 1: Arrival Pangkalan Bun – Transfer to Kumai – Klotok boat to Tanjung PutingMeet your assigned guide upon arrival at Iskandar Airport in Pangkalan Bun, then it is approximately 30-minute drive to Kumai port in Central kalimantan escorted by our local guide. Get onboard on a wooden ‘klotok’ boat and start your journey from Kumai river into the wilderness up the Sekonyer River. The houseboat is a traditional wooden river boat featuring an upper deck where you can view your panoramic rainforest surroundings. The crew on your vessel includes the boatman, a cook and an expert guide who will provide you with info related to the trip and the many amazing sights you have in store. Check in upon your arrival at the accommodation and enjoy the dinner at the restaurant.Overnight at Rimba Ecolodge Day 2: Tanjung Puting National Park – Pondok Tanggui – Camp LeakeyBreakfast served at the hotel. Continue to cruise up the river to arrive at Pondok Tanggui. Walk on the wooden platform built by volunteers from around the world to visit the feeding station and to observe Orangutans in their natural habitat. Enjoy freshly cooked lunch as the boat glides through the river to arrive at Camp Leakey located approximately an hour away. Established in 1971 by Dr. Birute Galdikas and Rod Brindamour as the Orangutan Research and Conservation Base, here you can do a short trekking to the feeding station and observe how an Alpha male can be the king amongst all. Spend the rest of the day hiking through the rainforest, exploring peat swamps, lowland dipterocarp habitat, searching for wildlife or enjoying varieties of fungi, orchid, slipper orchid, mosses and ferns.Keep your eyes open during the boat journey to follow as you will get a chance to see proboscis monkeys roosting on trees by the river and a great variety of endemic birds flying by. In the evening, opt for a night trek in Pondok Ambung Research Station to seek out some nocturnal wildlife, or simply relax on your houseboat as it glides down the main river for a magical spectacle of fireflies gathering between the growing nipah palms on the riverside. Return to your accommodation afterwards.Overnight at Rimba Ecolodge Day 3: Tanjung Puting – Kumai Port – Departure Pangkalan BunWake up to the cry of Gibbons, early birdsong and wild macaque troops. Breakfast is served onboard as the boat returns back to the port in Kumai. You will be transferred to the airport to continue your journey to next destination with amazing memories of your experience at Tanjung Puting National Park.