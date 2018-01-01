Welcome to Waikabubak

A country market town, home to both thatched clan houses and rows of concrete shops, administrative buildings and tin-roof homes sprouting satellite dishes, Waikabubak makes Waingapu feel like a metropolis. It’s a welcoming place, surrounded by thick stands of mahogany, and at about 600m above sea level, it’s a little cooler than the east and a good base for exploring the traditional villages of West Sumba. The big market is on Saturday.