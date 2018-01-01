Welcome to Larantuka

A bustling, predominantly Catholic little port of rusted tin roofs at the easternmost end of Flores, Larantuka rests against the base of Gunung Ili Mandiri (1510m), separated by a narrow strait from Pulau Solor and Pulau Adonara. Once a significant colonial entrepôt and base for missionary activity, it's today the low-key capital of Flores Timur (East Flores). It has a fun street-market vibe at dusk, when streets come alive with the commerce of fresh fruit and fish, but most visitors stay just one night on their way to Kupang or Alor. The Easter Semana Santa (Holy Week) is a particularly good time to visit, as Catholic pilgrims from across Indonesia come for the huge processions of penitents and cross-bearers. On Good Friday these even extend to the water, where a statue-bearing boat is followed by a flotilla of canoes.