Welcome to Banjarmasin

Banjarmasin capitalises on its waterways and river life. But, as more locals board up their back porches to bathe without fear of prying eyes and snapping cameras, and as the government buys up waterfront property for parks and mixed commerce, the riverfront dynamic is slowly changing, perhaps for the best. The rest of the city is a sprawling beast, with the chaotic commerce of downtown turning eerily quiet at night, save for the night market holding out against the megamalls sprouting up in the suburbs.