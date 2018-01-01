Private Day Trip: Java Highlander Tour from Semarang

Depart from Semarang City to Wonosobo city. On the way there we will make a stop at Banaran Coffe for Toilet stop and enjoy coffee break. Arrived at Wonosobo City, lunch will be served at Dieng Restaurant.After lunch continue to Dieng Plateau you will be invited to see the enshrinement of Hinduism temple named Candi Arjuna, The main temples compound clustered around the Arjuna temple in the plain surrounded by mountains and hills. Arjuna cluster located in the central area of Dieng plateau, consisting of four temples that lined elongated in north-south direction. Arjuna temple is located at the north end, then successively to the south is the Srikandi, Puntadewa and Sembadra temple. Right in front of Arjuna temple stands Semar temple. The four temples in this cluster are facing west, except for Semar temple that facing east right in the opposite of Arjuna temple. This temple compound is the most intact compared to the other temple group clustered in the Dieng area.Continue the exploration by visiting Telaga warna, or Color Lake. The lake appears to be a water-filled caldera with several active gas vents below the water's surface, and signs there are sometimes some active vents around the shore. There are usually two lakes, but the smaller one was just a grassy marsh when I visited at the end of the dry season. The smaller lake is usually clear, while the larger one will display bands of color from pale yellow to emerald green, depending on the proximity to the vents. Transfer back to Semarang city.