Welcome to Cianjur
Top experiences in Cianjur
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Cianjur activities
Indonesia on a Shoestring – Java to Kuta
Home to 136 million people, the Indonesian island of Java is the most densely populated region on Earth. But while the teeming rivers of humanity that flow through Jakarta’s streets at rush hour can feel overpowering, there’s still a surprising amount of room to stretch out and explore. Travelling with other young travellers eager to experience this unique place, you’ll make your way from Java's big cities to the scenic beaches of Bali, soaking up culture and excitement along the way. And as your expert CEOs will be only too happy to show you, there’s plenty more to taste here than just stellar coffee.
Bangkok to Kuta on a Shoestring
Slurp down rice noodles under the streetlights of Bangkok and wander the paddies and temples of Java – this epic adventure covers the best of Southeast Asia. Party in chaotic Bangkok, bliss out on stunning beaches, and gaze out across the "sea of sand" to Mt Bromo’s summit at sunrise. While this tour includes a knowledgeable CEO, accommodation, and a variety of local transport, it also leaves plenty of free time for you to do what you want.
Epic Bangkok to Kuta
Get off the beaten path and head right into the wonders of Southeast Asia. On this best-of collection of Bangkok, Bali, Sumatra, and more, you'll see some of the most famous tourist areas as well as little-known marvels. With days spent on boat trips and sunny beaches, and evenings full of bonding with new friends as you enjoy the city nightlife, your schedule will be so full that the 40 days will fly by.
Indonesia on a Shoestring – Sumatra & Java to Kuta
Get ready to hit the ground running in this 27-day whirlwind tour of Indonesia’s top sights. We mean that literally, too – you’ll stay active as you hike and explore Berastagi, Tangkahan, Bukit Lawang and more. Get to know the locals with a G Adventures-supported community homestay, trek to might Mount Bromo, and make waves with a surf lesson on Java. Beyond that, doing it all with a group of like-minded travellers is the best way to get the most out of this outstanding and special place.
Indonesia Adventure – Java & Bali
Indonesia lives in a corner of the world where everything’s plentiful – delicious food, welcoming people, and, of course, picturesque tropical islands. Take your time on this 21-day tour that takes you from the frenetic city centre of Jakarta to the undeniably leisurely vibes of Ubud on the famously lush island of Bali. With plenty of free time between various must-sees, you’ll get to soak up culture and excitement with a group of like-minded travellers. Trust us – when you're looking to have it all, Indonesia comes out on top.
Indonesia Adventure – Sumatra, Java & Bali
Keep your energy up – you’ll need it on this 34-day tour of Sumatra, Java, and Bali. But with an itinerary like this one, it’ll be easy. Hike and explore Berastagi, Tangkahan, Bukit Lawang, and more, along with time to recharge and relax on the calming beaches of Bali. Discover new flavours on street food crawls, and take in epic vistas when you trek around Mount Bromo. There’s lots to do here – culture, parties, and otherwise – so get ready to meet some other like-minded travellers and explore.