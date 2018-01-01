Indonesia on a Shoestring – Java to Kuta

Home to 136 million people, the Indonesian island of Java is the most densely populated region on Earth. But while the teeming rivers of humanity that flow through Jakarta’s streets at rush hour can feel overpowering, there’s still a surprising amount of room to stretch out and explore. Travelling with other young travellers eager to experience this unique place, you’ll make your way from Java's big cities to the scenic beaches of Bali, soaking up culture and excitement along the way. And as your expert CEOs will be only too happy to show you, there’s plenty more to taste here than just stellar coffee.