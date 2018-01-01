2-Day North Bali and East Java Tour with Ijen Blue Fire Trek

Day 1 8am: Hotel pickup9:30am:Visit Tanah lot. The temple is located on a rock just offshore10:30am: Visit Taman Ayun, which is also known as the Royal Temple of Mengwi. This temple is one of the most important structures in Bali and was built in 1634 by a king of Mengwi dynasty11:30am: Head to Candikuning, a flower and fruit market, to admire the exotic orchids, colorful roses, and delicious strawberries12:30pm: Visit Bedugul and see Lake Beratan, which lies in the crater behind the Mt. Batukaru. Checkout the lake's beautiful temple and then continue on for an amazing view of Buyan and Tamblingan Lake. Along the way you will stop for lunch (own expense)2pm: Visit the historic city of Singaraja. This former island capital was once a Dutch administrative center. Continuing on, you will drive along the coast to Lovina during which stops will be made so that you may admire its famous black sand beach and enjoy some coffee/tea (own expense)5pm: Head to the seaport of Gilimanuk. Along the way you'll stop for dinner (own expense). After reaching Gilimanuk you'll hop aboard your ferry for a 50 minute ride to Java8pm: Arrive in Java, disembark the ferry, ride to your accommodation, and rest for few hours until pickup for Mt. Ijen Overnight: homestay or similar class Day 2 12am: The tour begins at midnight and your driver will provide the specific pickup time1am: Upon arriving at the parking area, you will receive a briefing and your safety equipment, which includes a torchlight and gas mask. You will trek the popular Mt. Ijen to see the magnificent blue fire, which is only visible during the night. Afterwards, you will have an excellent view of the largest acid lake in Java as well as the opportunity to interact with the miners. The route is approx. 3km which is divided into 3 parts: 800m slightly uphill, 1km uphill, and 1.2km flat3am: Arrive at the summit. If the weather is clear you can see the blue fire and also the milky way. You will be guided down to see the blue fire for the best photograph, which depends on the weather condition and wind direction for safety reasons6am: Before you head back down, enjoy a light breakfast on top of Mt. Ijen / the parking lot later. It will take around 1 hour to get back down7am: You will return back to the parking lot9am: Visit Bajul Mati Reservoir for a view of Raja Ampat miniature12:30pm: Visit Baluran National Park, which has a relatively dry climate and mainly consists of savanna, as well as lowland forests, mangrove forests, and hills, with Mt. Baluran as its highest peak.There have been 444 plants recorded in the park including some endangered plants3:30pm: Road to Savana (about 1 hour)4:30pm: Explore the savanna and reach the top of towerYour trip will conclude with transportation back to your Bali hotel