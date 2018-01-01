Lempuyang Temple Tirta Gangga Taman Ujung East BaliTour

Experience the best panoramic and cooler climates of Lempuyang montain on the journey. Enjoy your tour with our English speaking driver as your travel assistance, on comfortable ride with our premium class private vehicle on the journey. And the first place we going to visit on this tour will be :Lempuyang Temple Gate to Heaven : Located on the Lempuyang mountain and it’s about 2 hours and 30 minutes drive with our comfortable car from Seminyak or other southern Bali . Facing to the biggest Bali active volcano as well known Agung Volcano and over looking to Selat Bali Ocean make the view from the gate as completly super amazing as the reason traveler called Gate to Heaven.Tirta Gangga holy water palace : Tirta Gangga is a former royal palace located in the eastern of Bali , own by Royal Family of Karangasem and has been build on 1946 by Anak Agung Ketut Anglurah with his soldier. Is a great harmony on a calm ambiance near the Abang village.Tirta Gangga Warung Autentiq : Fine and delicious lunch on Balinese Menu at Tirta Gangga local warung and restaurant, enjoy the real taste of local food on the east of Bali . Taste the real ingridient on fresh cooking food at the wood and fire local kitchen at Tirta Gangga Warung and RestaurantTaman Soeka Sada Ujung : Ujung water palace is located in Karangasem regency, marked on Seraya Village, this place also known as ujung park or sukasada park . Located about 5 km south east from karangasem city center and also this place known by the local name ” waterpaleis ” at Taman Ujung has three large pools and in the middle of the building there is a big building has called Gili Bale, it’s connected to the edge of the pools by little bridge.