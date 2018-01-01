Welcome to Tirta Gangga
Top experiences in Tirta Gangga
Tirta Gangga activities
Royal Karangasem Heritage Tour from Bali
After hotel pickup in the morning, drive eastward by comfortable coach toward the Karangasem region of Bali to visit Karangasem Palace (Puri Agung Karangasem). Built in the 19th century by Anak Agung Gede Ketlantik—the area's first king—the palace is a showcase for unique architecture, which combines Balinese, Chinese and European designs. Your guide will enlighten you about the kingdom and Bali’s historical relations with the Dutch before leaving the royal palace. Head east to visit the beautiful gardens of Sukasada Park. Your guide will point out the old Karangasem Empire heritage building, set in the middle of a large fishpond. Designed in a European style that reflects various cultural designs, the building was used by the Karangasem king for relaxation and to host important guests. Inside, you’ll find a collection of Karangasem artifacts including photos of family kings, royal furniture and other objects. Admire panoramic views of the lovely pond and Mt Agung on the north side before your guide transports you to the Sebetan village, well known for growing salak—commonly called snake fruit for its reddish-brown scaly skin. A stroll along the town road offers breathtaking vistas of mountains, palm trees and villages and in the distance, against a scenic backdrop of the blue ocean.Before your last destination at Tirta Gangga, make a lunch stop at a nearby restaurant that serves Indonesian fare (own expense). Then explore the water palace of Tirta Gangga, built in 1948 by the Karangasem King of Anak. Here, tiered water fountains with stone sculptures of mythical creatures spout water into bathing pools of the former royal palace. Spend some time enjoying great photo ops amid the park’s tranquil gardens before your guide transports you back to your hotel.
Lempuyang Temple Tirta Gangga Taman Ujung East BaliTour
Experience the best panoramic and cooler climates of Lempuyang montain on the journey. Enjoy your tour with our English speaking driver as your travel assistance, on comfortable ride with our premium class private vehicle on the journey. And the first place we going to visit on this tour will be :Lempuyang Temple Gate to Heaven : Located on the Lempuyang mountain and it’s about 2 hours and 30 minutes drive with our comfortable car from Seminyak or other southern Bali . Facing to the biggest Bali active volcano as well known Agung Volcano and over looking to Selat Bali Ocean make the view from the gate as completly super amazing as the reason traveler called Gate to Heaven.Tirta Gangga holy water palace : Tirta Gangga is a former royal palace located in the eastern of Bali , own by Royal Family of Karangasem and has been build on 1946 by Anak Agung Ketut Anglurah with his soldier. Is a great harmony on a calm ambiance near the Abang village.Tirta Gangga Warung Autentiq : Fine and delicious lunch on Balinese Menu at Tirta Gangga local warung and restaurant, enjoy the real taste of local food on the east of Bali . Taste the real ingridient on fresh cooking food at the wood and fire local kitchen at Tirta Gangga Warung and RestaurantTaman Soeka Sada Ujung : Ujung water palace is located in Karangasem regency, marked on Seraya Village, this place also known as ujung park or sukasada park . Located about 5 km south east from karangasem city center and also this place known by the local name ” waterpaleis ” at Taman Ujung has three large pools and in the middle of the building there is a big building has called Gili Bale, it’s connected to the edge of the pools by little bridge.