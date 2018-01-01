Welcome to Jaldhapara Wildlife Sanctuary

The little-visited Jaldhapara Wildlife Sanctuary protects 114 sq km of lush forests and grasslands along the Torsa River and is a refuge for 150 Indian one-horned rhinoceros (Rhinoceros unicornis). It's not the easiest place to visit independently and booking accommodation inside the park needs to be done months in advance, so plan ahead. The best time to visit is mid-November to April, with March and April being the best months for wildlife-spotting. Bring mosquito repellent.