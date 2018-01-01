Welcome to Rajaji Tiger Reserve

Unspoilt Rajaji Tiger Reserve, covering over 1000 sq km in the forested foothills near Haridwar, was declared an official tiger park in 2015, despite having only about 13 of the striped cats within its boundaries. It's best known for wild elephants – around 600 at last count – and leopards (about 250). The village of Chilla, 13km northeast of Haridwar, is the base for visiting the park.

