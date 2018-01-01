Welcome to Rajaji Tiger Reserve
Unspoilt Rajaji Tiger Reserve, covering over 1000 sq km in the forested foothills near Haridwar, was declared an official tiger park in 2015, despite having only about 13 of the striped cats within its boundaries. It's best known for wild elephants – around 600 at last count – and leopards (about 250). The village of Chilla, 13km northeast of Haridwar, is the base for visiting the park.
The thick deciduous forests are also home to chital, sambars, rarely seen sloth bears and some 300 species of birds. Though your chances of spotting a tiger are slim, you're likely to see some wildlife, and will get a feel for the wilderness.
Rajaji’s forests include the traditional winter territory of more than 1000 families of nomadic Van Gujjar buffalo herders – most of whom have been evicted from the park against their will. Visit www.himalayanmigration.com for more on this and other issues affecting this unique tribe.