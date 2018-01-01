Badrinath Kedarnath Do Dham Yatra Package From Delhi by Private Car

Day 1 Delhi – Haridwar (230 Kms)On Arrival at Delhi railway station, airport will drive to Haridwar. Lunch on the way, check in hotel after reaching Haridwar. Evening reserved for Ganga Aarti at Har ki Pauri. After dinner, night spent at hotel. Day 2 Rishikesh–Guptkashi (190 Km)Proceed sightseeing of Rishikesh in morning will leave for Guptkashi later. Visit Devprayag on the way, check in hotel on reaching Guptkashi. Night Spent at hotel after dinner. Day 3 Guptkashi-Kedarnath-Guptkashi (12 Kms Drive then Helicopter)Leave for fata in morning to board kedarnath helocopter visit Kedarnath Temple & back to fata by helicptor.Overnight stya in Uttarkashi. Day 4 Guptkashi – Badrinath Drive to Badrinath via Joshimath. After arrival Check in hotel, leave for Aarti at Badrinath Temple in the evening. Night spent at hotel. Day 5 Badrinath – Rudrapryag (150 Km)After taking bath in Tapt Kund early in the morning Visit the holy shrine of Vishal Badri. Later drive back to Rudrapryag, night spent at hotel. Day 6 Rudrapryag– Rishikesh-HaridwarEarly morning leave for Rishikesh local sight-seeing (including Ram Jhula, Laxman Jhula, Triveni Ghat, Parmarth Niketan, Shivananda Ashram and Gita Kutir). After lunch drive to Haridwar for local sight-seeing. Check in and night stay at Haridwar hotel. Day 7 Haridwar – Delhi (230 Km)After breakfast drive back to Delhi. On arrival, drop at Delhi Railway Station or Airport for further destinations.