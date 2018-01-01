Private Day Tour to Ghost Town of Dhanushkodi from Rameswaram

A short ride from your hotel in Rameswaram for half an hour and this world of lost history welcomes its guests with open arms. With crossing the check post, the smooth road ends and thereby starts a 20-minute sandy thoroughfare to the Dhanushkodi village. Soon the remnants of dilapidated and deserted houses, school and other buildings are seen scattered here and there. The ruins of the town don’t need any light and sound show or any special effects to tell its history. The broken structures itself take its visitors to the past when this town was full of motion and lively with its own folk; schools, temples, markets, railway officers quarters and houses. On December 22, 1964, the sun rose as any other day in Dhanushkodi but the sunset brought doom with it. The high tidal wave took with it the whole townfolk and transformed a once busy town into a ghost town. However, devastation here has produced a unique beauty. Now, tourists throng in great numbers to this land where there is no easy transportation, no electricity and no hotels. After explored you will be dropped your hotel.