Welcome to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve
Along with Karnataka's Bandipur and Nagarhole, Kerala's Wayanad and Tamil Nadu's Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, Mudumalai forms part of an unbroken chain of reserves comprising an important wildlife refuge home to approximately 570 tigers – the world's single largest tiger population.
Mudumalai sometimes closes for fire risk in April, May or June. Rainy July and August are the least favourable months for visiting.
2-Night Private Tour: Masinagudi National Park Wildlife Tour from Coimbatore
Day 01: Coimbatore - Masinagudi (Mudumalai) [L,D]You will be picked up from Coimbatore International Airport or Railway Station and then transferred to Masinagudi. Check in to one of the best rated resort that we arrange for you and relax for the rest of the day. Lunch and dinner at the resort. Overnight stay at the resort.Day 02: Mudumalai [B, L, D]After breakfast go for a sightseeing tour at Mudumalai National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.The protected area is home to several endangered and vulnerable species including Indian elephant, Bengal tiger, gaur and Indian leopard. For bird lovers, there are as many as 266 species of birds are found in the sanctuary and the forest is a haven so keep your binoculars handy. Some of the birds that can be sighted in the sanctuary include the Indian White Rumped Vulture, which has been declared as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and the long billed vulture. Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner are included. Overnight stay at the resort.Day 03: Masinagudi - Coimbatore [B]There is no itinerary planned for the day. After breakfast check out from the resort. Drive to Coimbatore International Airport or Railway Station.
