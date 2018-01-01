Welcome to Anamalai Tiger Reserve (Indira Gandhi Widlife Sanctuary and National Park)

Well off most tourists’ radar, Anamalai Tiger Reserve is a pristine 950-sq-km reserve of tropical jungle, shola forest and grassland rising to 2400m and spilling over the Western Ghats into Kerala between Kodaikanal and Coimbatore. Declared a tiger reserve in 2007, it’s home to all kinds of exotic endemic wildlife, much of it rare and endangered – including leopards and around 30 elusive tigers, though you're much more likely to see lion-tailed macaques, peacocks, langurs, spotted deer and elephants, or crocodiles at Amaravathi Crocodile Farm. The reserve’s Reception & Interpretation Centre, plus basic park accommodation, is at Topslip, 35km southwest of Pollachi (which is 40km south of Coimbatore).

