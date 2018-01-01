Welcome to Anamalai Tiger Reserve (Indira Gandhi Widlife Sanctuary and National Park)

Well off most tourists’ radar, Anamalai Tiger Reserve is a pristine 950-sq-km reserve of tropical jungle, shola forest and grassland rising to 2400m and spilling over the Western Ghats into Kerala between Kodaikanal and Coimbatore. Declared a tiger reserve in 2007, it’s home to all kinds of exotic endemic wildlife, much of it rare and endangered – including leopards and around 30 elusive tigers, though you're much more likely to see lion-tailed macaques, peacocks, langurs, spotted deer and elephants, or crocodiles at Amaravathi Crocodile Farm. The reserve’s Reception & Interpretation Centre, plus basic park accommodation, is at Topslip, 35km southwest of Pollachi (which is 40km south of Coimbatore).

Read More

Tiny tea-plantation town Valparai, on the reserve's fringes 65km south from Pollachi and with one outstanding heritage hotel, makes a more comfortable Anamalai base, and you’re just as likely to spot wildlife.

Read Less

Top experiences in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (Indira Gandhi Widlife Sanctuary and National Park)

Travel guides

Starting at $45.49

Image for

Anamalai Tiger Reserve (Indira Gandhi Widlife Sanctuary and National Park) in detail