Welcome to Yuksom

Charming and still relatively unspoilt, Yuksom is the historical starting point of the Sikkimese nation, its first capital and the coronation place of its first chogyal (king). For adventurers the village is also a starting point – as the main trailhead for treks towards Mt Khangchendzonga. If you don't have that kind of energy, though, it's just the ticket as a relaxed, friendly place to kick back quietly for a few nights.