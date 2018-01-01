7-Night Land of Pristine and Mystic Beauty from Siliguri

Day 1: Siliguri - Gangtok (D)Be picked up at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station or Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri and then transferr to Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim. Begin to feel the effects of the increasing tranquility as you journey into the land of monastery, mystic rituals and festivals at an height of 5,480 feet. Check into your hotel, for a free evening and stay overnight at Keepsa Residency or Terrace Vally in Gangtok. Day 2: Gangtok - Tsomgo Lake (B,D)Wake up for breakfast and a day excursion to Tsomgo Lake nearly (2 hours drive). The Lake is oval shaped lake nearly 50 feet deep, generally covered in snow for most of the year the year. Head back to Gangtok and stay overnight in Gangtok. Day 3: Gangtok (B,D)After breakfast drive into the city of Gangtok for sightseeing. There you'll visit the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom, Research Institute of Tibetology, Do Drul Chorten Stupa, Rumtek Monastery Enchey Monastery, White Hall, Flower Show, and Tashi View Point, one of the finest falls close to Gangtok. Stay overnight in Gangtok. Day 4: Gangtok - Pelling (B,D)Transfer to Pelling. One can enjoy the spectacular Eastern Himalayan Range from Pelling. Stay at Norbughang Resort in Pelling. Day 5: Pelling (B,D)After breakfast start a full-day sightseeing and visit some of the most popular attractions including Pemayangtse Monastery, Rimbi Falls, Khecheopalri Lake, Sanga Choeling Monastery and Rabdentse Ruins. Overnight stay in Pelling. Day 6: Pelling - Darjeeling (B,D)Transfer to Darjeeling. Overnight stay at hotel Hermitage in Darjeeling. Day 7: Darjeeling (B,D)Early morning around 3:45 am drive to 8,000 feet through primitive forests of oak, magnolia to Tiger Hill to view sunrise over Kanchendzonga Peak (subject to clear weather). On the way back visit Ghoom Monastery, Peace memorial and Batasia Loop. Return to the hotel for breakfast and, after getting some rest, proceed for a city tour to visit Padmaja Naidu Zoological Park, Ropeway, Tenzing Gumpo Rock, Tea Estate, Natural History Museum, and Peace Pagoda. Also visit the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (closed on Thursday) and Tibetan Refugee Self Help Center (closed on Sunday). If the attraction is closed, you will go to the Japanese temple instead. Transfer back to the hotel for overnight stay in Darjeeling. Day 8: Darjeeling - Siliguri (B)There is no itinerary planned for the day. After breakfast transfer to New Jalpaiguri Railway Station or Bagdogra Airport for your journey onward.