Private Tour: Udaipur City Sightseeing Tour

You will be picked up in the morning at Udaipur Junction Railway Station, bus station, or your centrally located hotel in Udaipur by your friendly English-speaking driver and leave for Udaipur City Palace.Udaipur City Palace is the largest palace complex in Rajasthan. Maharana Udai Singh stated building this palace in 1559 and it was completed in 18th century by his successors. It is situated on the banks of Lake Pichola, a beautiful artificial fresh water lake created in the year 1362 AD and named after the nearby Picholi Village. Even now part of the property is still owned by the present king of Udaipur while the rest is converted into palace hotels and historic museum open for all tourists. The City Palace Museum displays the belongings of kings such as their wardrobe and weapons, which showcase the royal lifestyle of Udaipur rulers. There you can also visit a beautiful Crystal Gallery showcasing all furniture and utensils made of glass. Later stop by Shree Jagdish Temple, a world renowned temple of Lord Vishnu. This three stories and 79 feet high temple was built by Maharana Jagat Singhji in 1651 and costed 1.5 million rupees. It is owned and managed by the royal family of Udaipur. In the complex the main Jagdish temple is located in the center surrounded by four smaller temples - Lord Ganesha, Sun God, Goddess Shakti and Lord Shiva. It has 32 steps and 50 pillars and is considered a brilliant piece of Indian architecture. Every year thousands of devotee come witness this amazing temple.Next stop is Dudh Talai located on the banks of Lake Pichola near the City Palace. Here you can enjoy the beautiful view of the Lake Pichola, Jagmandir Island Palace, Lake Palace, Udaivilas, The Leela Palace, gorgeous Aravalli ranges and Udiapur old city. You can either walk around the lake to see various species of birds, relax in the lush green garden, or enjoy the musical fountains in the park. Also stop by Saheliyon Ki Bari, Moti Magari and Sukhadiya Circle. When the tour concludes, you will be dropped off at Udaipur Junction Railway Station, bus station, or your centrally located hotel in Udaipur.